Utah Jazz Owner and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade Becomes Ambassador for $2.2 Billion Italian Luxury House

Jan 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NBA player Dwyane Wade attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade is making moves on the court once again. The Miami Heat legend, who has a rumored net worth of well over $200 million is looking to increase his holdings. This time, his collaboration with Versace is sure to make waves.

It is one thing to finish your career as an NBA legend and it is another to elevate your brand year after year. Even in retirement, Dwyane’s stock has only skyrocketed.

He was recently part of a group that purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz. He is a minority owner now. And he is also a part of the NBA on TNT panel. His latest is a collaboration with an Italian luxury label.

Also read: “I’ll Miss Talking About Kobe Bryant”: Cam Thomas Reflects On His ‘Big Brother’ Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Dwyane Wade and Versace collaborate: Miami Heat legend is now the Italian luxury brand’s eyewear ambassador

With a wife like Gabrielle Union, who is a Hollywood movie star, Dwyane cannot slack in the fashion and style department. And his latest move all but ensures that.

Wade is now the face of Versace eyewear. “Charisma and excellence, Dwyane Wade is a natural champion of each and is perfectly in line with the Versace look and attitude,”, a spokesperson from the brand said.

Versace is among the world’s most popular designer brands and in 2018, Michael Kors acquired it for a whopping $2.2 billion.



Also read: “Kyrie Irving is all about basketball”: Jason Kidd Gets Mocked For Believing Former Nets Star Wants to be Coached

Wade’s eccentric and wholesome life after retirement

Players like Wade have no dearth of activities when they retire. Given their legacy and net worth combined with a repertoire in the community, they are constantly pursuing new careers.

Apart from owning multiple businesses, and having a stake in an NBA team, he is also a doting father. His recent support for his daughter Zaya who is undergoing transformative surgery is a lesson to dads all across America.

Wade is also an icon. And with his latest venture, he may just become a fashion icon.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Chose Frosted Flakes Over Wheaties After Winning With Kobe Bryant For One Simple Reason