“I’m on a WNBA Salary”: Cameron Brink Discusses Unseen Footage From Her and Anthony Davis’ Prank on Terance Mann

Everyone loves a good prank, until one gets pulled on them. Sadly, former Los Angeles Clippers star Terance Mann was recently on the receiving end of one. The 28-year-old was the unfortunate victim of a televised prank on Anthony Davis’s show, Foul Play.

Playing a role in Mann’s rough day was WNBA sensation Cameron Brink. She shared the full story on the latest episode of her Straight to Cam podcast, which featured Mann as a guest.

Brink openly admitted her involvement in the prank and said she felt bad about it, because Mann had been genuinely excited about what the whole thing made him believe. He thought he was helping pay $90k for ACL rehab for a girl who had torn both of hers.

“I felt so bad. For those of you who don’t know, I was on a prank show hosted by Anthony Davis. Terrence was our unlucky victim,” Brink recalled before breaking down how exactly they tricked the 28-year-old.

“We were gonna hand Terance a check to give to the girl, and as he grabs the check, this girl is in a wheelchair, he lets go of the girl’s wheelchair and she goes flying off the stage. Catapulting off the stage,” she stated.

That sounds terrible, right? Well, the girl was actually a stunt double, and her ACLs were just fine. “She was talking with a little soft voice. She played the role pretty good,” added Mann, who looked visibly rocked reliving the moment. “I just knew she went tumbling down. Two ACLs. It was crazy.”

Regardless, it was cool to see that Mann was not only a gentleman throughout the whole prank, but visibly concerned that the girl actually got hurt. That wasn’t even the full extent of the joke, either. Brink revealed that they had a joke that was cut.

“I made a joke. They cut this part out of the show. Remember when I was like, ‘I’m on a WNBA salary. I can’t cover 90 grand again,” she added. However, Mann, who genuinely believed the whole thing was real, agreed to personally cover the $90k donation to the charity. Rightly, Brink called the Brooklyn Nets man a “sweetheart” for this gesture.

What’s interesting is that WNBA salaries might be on the rise soon, thanks to the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement. The CBA, along with the new media rights deal, is already putting significant money in the pockets of NBA stars.

With the league gaining momentum thanks to names like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and others, it’s only a matter of time before the women start seeing a share of that revenue. Until then, jokes like the one Brink made still hit because of the massive wage gap between the two leagues.