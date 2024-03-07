Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Spurs Rookie’s Status For Tonight’s Contest Against Kings Revealed

The San Antonio Spurs will be on the road as they go on to face the Sacramento Kings next. Coming off a loss against the Houston Rockets in their last game, the Spurs will be looking to make the most of the Kings matchup at Golden 1 Center tonight. However, Spurs fans have been concerned about updates regarding their star rookie, Victor Wembanyama’s availability. So, the question of the hour is, will the Spurs have their leading scorer in the team’s lineup tonight?

Advertisement

As per the official injury report of the NBA, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will not be suiting up for the team’s matchup tonight against the Sacramento Kings. Wembanyama has been ruled out of the contest due to a sprain in his right ankle.

Advertisement

The first overall pick of last year’s draft has been having one of the most efficient rookie seasons in the history of the league. Wemby’s the team leader for the Spurs in multiple departments, while also being the league leader in blocks per game. Wembanyama has been recording numbers that no one has ever registered in the history of the league. In fact, Wemby became the first player in NBA history recently to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 5+ three-pointers in a game.

Listed at 7’4, Victor Wembanyama is also shooting 40% from beyond the arc in his last 20 games. So, for Gregg Popovich and the Spurs to rest their franchise cornerstone seems to be a no-brainer. Wembanyama is the player that the San Antonio Spurs front office will be building their team around.

Advertisement

With the Spurs’ playoff hopes dismantled a long time ago, there’s no point in risking Wemby’s healthy unnecessarily. However, San Antonio will have to find ways to get better next season.

The Kings will look to improve their record

The Sacramento Kings will be coming into tonight’s game having defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their previous matchup. The team will be looking to build on their previous win in the hopes of bolstering their season record.

The Sacramento Kings are at the seventh spot in the Western Conference with a 35-26 record. Based on how teams are doubling down to secure a playoff spot in the postseason, expect the Kings to do the same against a bottom-dwelling Spurs team.

Tune into NBCA-CA at 10:30 PM ET to see the Sacramento Kings host the San Antonio Spurs.