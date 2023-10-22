“Victor Wembanyama Is One of the Top-5 Skilled Players!”: Celtics’ Legend Paul Pierce ‘Showers Love’ on Spurs Rookie 4 Days Before First NBA Game

A few days prior to the 2023-2024 regular season tipping off, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed their expectations from the upcoming campaign. At one point in the episode, the two Boston Celtics legends had an in-depth conversation about this year’s 1st overall pick, Victor Wembanyama.

Advertisement

Wembanyama impressed the basketball world with his performances in the preseason games. The French phenom proved to be a valuable asset on both ends of the floor, leading the San Antonio Spurs to clinch three wins out of their five games. And merely 4 days before Wemby suits up for his first NBA game, Paul Pierce dubs him as “one of the top 5 most skilled players.”

Paul Pierce showers Victor Wembanyama with high praises

Victor Wembanyama was brilliant in the preseason games. Playing around the 20 MPG mark, the 7ft 4” big man recorded 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. Wemby’s efficiency was off the charts, finishing the games with an average box plus-minus of +10. Further, the 19-year-old also shot the ball at 50% from the field and 85.7% from the charity stripe.

Advertisement

Paul Pierce was going gaga after looking at the rookie put up some incredible performances against the likes of the Thunder, the Heat, the Rockets, and the Warriors. In the latest episode of Showtime Basketball’s KG: Certified, The Truth went on to make a preposterous claim. The 2008 Champ revealed that the top-most pick of the 2023 Draft was already one of the top five skilled players in the league.

“You can do what KD do, you can do what Antetokounmpo do, you can do what Anthony Davis can do, you can do what Embiid (do)… Man, he’s one of the top 5 most skilled players in the league today,” Pierce claimed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BasketballOnX/status/1715889421483192365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kevin Garnett couldn’t agree with his former teammate. However, the two could agree on one common point – the Spurs should advance to the 2023 postseason.

Wembanyama will have all eyes on him

Fans cannot wait for Victor Wembanyama to take on the NBA hardwood. As soon as the season will tip-off, the San Antonio Spurs rookie will have all eyes on him. After a stellar production in the preseason, fans of the Texas side are even more excited and believe that Wemby can turn the franchise back to its glory days.

Advertisement

However, despite all the fans’ optimism, Wembanyama is a practical man. Unlike Jaylen Brown’s rookie comments, the Spurs rookie didn’t make any predictions about the Spurs winning multiple titles in the first few years. Having a more realistic approach, the teenager was confident that Gregg Popovich and co. would win the title someday.