“Was A Victim of 1 Of Them Trash A** Euros”: Dwyane Wade Hilariously Had Kevin Garnett Infuriated After Hitting Him With An Iconic Euro Step

Dwyane Wade and Kevin Garnett have a vivid history of facing each other in the NBA. Aside from highly contested Playoffs, their rivalry also transcended into the regular season Eastern Conference games. In a sit-down interview with Wade, Kevin Garnett described how Wade had infuriated him with a Euro step in one of these games. This frustration remained with KG for years, which he finally expressed to Wade in this interview.

Dwyane Wade had a meticulous style of play, defined by euro steps and dunks while taking it to the rim. Wade’s athleticism made it impossible for players to guard him in the paint. He is among the few players in the league who can shoot a Euro-Step floater. Here is a compilation of some of the best Euro Steps performed by The Flash during his playing career.

Kevin Garnett still feels infuriated about being a victim of Dwyane Wade’s patent Euro Steps

Bleacher Report posted a clip of a face-to-face interview between Dwyane Wade and Kevin Garnett following their retirement. The two Hall of Famers discussed some of the iconic moments of their career and in playing against each other. Kevin Garnett discussed an infuriating moment when Dwyane Wade hit him with his iconic Euro Step in the 2011 Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

Kevin Garnett: “I was a victim of one of them trash a** euros.” Dwayne Wade: “That was definitely one of my top euros of all time.” Kevin Garnett: “It’s all good, cause listen. What you gotta know that’s probably top 5 one of the most tired I was, oh my god!”

The Heat won the playoff series 4-1 against the Celtics in 2011. Dwyane Wade had a decent average during the series, averaging 30.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. On the other hand, Kevin Garnett wasn’t having the best of his games in the series, only averaging 14.4 points and 1.8 assists per game.

The Celtics and the Heat have a fierce rivalry that lasts even to this day. During the time of the Big Threes, Kevin Garnett revealed how the teams would talk smack with each other to get one up against their opponents mentally. LeBron James was no less exception in this case, and used to team up with Dwyane Wade to trash-talk the Celtics during crucial games.

Dwyane Wade felt his team-up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh was imminent against the Celtics’ Big 4

Dwyane Wade realized that Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett’s arrival in Boston had a revolutionary impact on the league. The success of the Big Four at Celtics laid the blueprint for the formation of ‘Superteams’ in the NBA. That is precisely how the Big Three of the Miami Heat emerged. Seeing the Big Four of the Celtics, Wade felt the team-up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh was imminent. Here is what Wade had to say regarding this proposition.

“This league, it was getting challenging, it was getting tougher. Once KG, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce, and Rondo, once they linked up, the league changed. The league changed bro. And you weren’t competing, and you were winning with one superstar no more. The league had changed and I knew it.”

The formation of this golden trinity of players at Miami helped all of them reach peak success in their careers. Nevertheless, the Big Three of Miami were perfectly complementary to the skills of one another, which led them to two consecutive NBA titles.