“Washing Machine and a TV”: A Year After Raising $2,000,000 for Underserved Children, Shaquille O’Neal Takes Stranger’s Family on a Shopping Spree

Back in 2022, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had remarkably raised $2,000,000 for underprivileged children, according to Black Enterprise. The former Los Angeles Lakers maverick is famous for his philanthropic efforts and has been involved in countless such ventures over the years. Recently, Shaq was seen taking out a family for a shopping spree at the mall. The Diesel ended up buying the family a washing machine and a TV to help them upgrade their lives.

The former LA Lakers star’s consistent charitable efforts are in part a result of his mother Lucille O’Neal’s teachings. In an interview with Forbes, Shaq once revealed that it was his mother who had taught him to always give back to society.

Shaquille O’Neal takes a family shopping

Back in 2022, Shaq used his global fame to form a partnership with the NFT marketplace Notables. Subsequently, he announced the release of a total of 10,000 NFTs as part of his “Shaq Gives Back” initiative. The tokens featured O’Neal himself dressed up in a variety of hilarious costumes. With the proceeds set to go to Shaq Foundation, the response proved to be immense.

O’Neal was initially able to raise $1 million which was followed by a doubling down. He appealed to his followers to keep pushing the value of the NFTs up by purchasing them and ended up raising $2 million by Christmas.

A year after raising $2,000,000 for kids, the big fella took some strangers he apparently met at a mall on a surprise shopping spree. According to a video posted on Instagram by Shaqnews, the meeting culminated with Shaq buying a washing machine and a TV for the family.

In the video, Shaq can be seen swiping his card as the family thanks him for his kind gesture. Even the kids in the family seemed happy with Shaq’s random act of generosity.

O’Neal’s incredible NBA legacy will always stand side-by-side with the unbelievable work he has been doing for the good of the community.

Shaquille O’Neal once tipped a waitress $4000

Shaq’s charitable contributions are not limited to his foundation alone. He always makes it a point to do whatever he can to help others.

Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2017, Shaq revealed that he once tipped a waitress $4000. This was because Shaq has a rule of asking service workers how much they want to be tipped.

O’Neal claimed that he regularly hands out $300 to parking valets. His expensive habit once cost him $4000, although most people who serve him end up asking for much less.