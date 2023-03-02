“Great Win Fellas”: LeBron James Showers Love for Lakers Hard Fought Win as He Watches From Home

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits on the bench during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No LeBron James, No Anthony Davis, and yet the Los Angeles Lakers won tonight. Is it a sign of changing times? We won’t know for sure. But it looks as though the new formula is more effective than the last. LeBron was sure to show love to the new-look squad.

The Lakers are still under .500 and making it out of the West is going to be a monumental ask. Even making it to the playoffs will be tough. But there is hope.

The silver lining in this grey cloud is that each piece complements the other and tonight, without their superstars, it was more than evident the squad is gelling well.

Also read: Kevin Durant, Who Will Debut for the Suns Tomorrow, Once Elbowed Chris Paul Aggressively

“Great Win Fellas”: LeBron James takes to Twitter to congratulate his boys for a hard-earned win

It is not every day that Lakers fans get to enjoy their team winning. And it is practically once in a blue moon that they actually win without their stars. That blue moon dawned today.

LeBron James, who didn’t join the team on the road trip, Tweeted out his appreciation.

Dennis Schroder was in great form and so was Austin Reaves. Schroder scored 26 despite tweaking his ankle early in the game. And Reaves was perfect from the field with his 19 points.

Ended the road trip with a W. pic.twitter.com/Re81bB2wJ8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2023

Also read: Why Is Dwight Howard Playing In Taiwan? What Led To The Former Lakers Center Leaving The NBA?

What is next for the Lakers?

Well, with Anthony Davis likely to return for the next game, the Lakers will want to capitalize on their form. They are now 30-33 and are just 1.5 games off the 7th seed.

The race for the playoffs is looking tight this year. But a healthy team could spell trouble for contenders in the West. LeBron James will be hoping that his evaluation in 2 weeks’ time will come back positive.

The Lakers need to win now. Their team is keeping it afloat but even the tiniest hole can sink it. Can they build on the momentum?

Also read: Ja Morant Accused of ‘Repeatedly Punching’ Minor and Threatening ‘Mall Security’ with His Entourage