“Same Basketball as Basketball”: Steph Curry Shares His Vision for the Future of the Women’s Game

The amount of traction women’s basketball has made in the past few years has been amazing to watch. Figures such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are certainly the ones to credit, but there are also others who have done their fair share. Although his actions aren’t always highlighted, Stephen Curry has been a focal point in the women’s game.

Stephen Curry’s love for the game knows no bounds. The four-time NBA champion has spoken highly of the WNBA and makes a point to have his actions back up his words.

In 2024, Curry participated in a three-point contest against Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star Weekend, which was a huge success. Their competitive duel brought significant attention to not just Ionescu as a player but the WNBA as a whole. While many people view the men’s and women’s games as two different sports, Curry has a unique viewpoint.

“That’s the same basketball as basketball,” Curry said on The Catch Up. “You want as many young boys and girls playing the game as possible. But they need a vision of what that looks like.”

A lot of young girls don’t have the same opportunities to excel in basketball as boys. That’s why Curry has taken it upon himself to utilize his resources to spark change. The launch of his Curry Camp isn’t just for boys but also girls, featuring some of the best young talent the women’s game has to offer.

One of the camp’s standout members is UConn star Azzi Fudd. The reigning national champion earned a Curry Brand sponsorship and even travelled with fellow Under Armour members on their recent China trip. That all started due to Curry giving the young star a chance.

“In 2017, we had two female campers, Azzi Fudd and Cameron Brink. I think the next year was like eight. Then fast forward to now, it’s even on both sides. I think that’s a huge part, walking that walk and putting your money where your mouth is,” Curry said.

Curry has certainly lived by his words and looks to expand even more in the near and far future. “What I want for the women’s game is making sure that there’s true opportunity. That you’re able to leverage every platform possible to put them on stage,” Curry proclaimed.

That doesn’t just mean uplifting these athletes through basketball. Curry has even branched over to the world of golf, and striving to establish diversity and equity in that space. Golf is one of the more difficult sports for children to play due to it’s high cost. Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour, creates an opening that once wasn’t there. The organization’s mission reiterates the blueprint which fuels Curry in all things.

“Underrated Golf believes that all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity or gender, should have the access and resources they need to play golf,” as listed on their website.

It’s beautiful to see the progress women’s basketball and women’s sports have made thus far, but it’ll be even more intriguing to see the lengths it goes next.