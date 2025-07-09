Rockets Excited by Kevin Durant Trade “Price” Amid Championship Expectations, Claims ESPN Insider

Kevin Durant’s trade to the Houston Rockets has arguably been the biggest blockbuster of the offseason so far, with many believing the move was driven by the team’s desperation to immediately open their championship window. And while that may be true, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the move wasn’t just about the Rockets’ immediate future. It was also about the price they paid to get Durant.

The Rockets parted with a ton of assets to complete the trade for Durant. They sent Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, Khaman Maluach, and five future second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns. It’s a massive haul that could pay dividends for the Suns down the road.

However, according to Windhorst, the Rockets weren’t too concerned about what they gave up. In fact, following the trade, he reported that they don’t believe they had to sacrifice their future to land a Hall of Famer and fuel their current title aspirations.

“They loved the price on Kevin Durant. They thought if we can get him for this price, we’re going to get him. Not because we think we’re going to be contenders for the next two years,” Windhorst shared on NBA Today.

It’s a somewhat surprising stance from the Rockets to downplay just how much they gave up for Durant. Admitting it’s a risky move wouldn’t have been controversial. Even former coaches like Stan Van Gundy believe Houston parted with too many quality defenders and could end up regretting the deal. The Rockets, however, saw it differently.

“I don’t want to imply that they got him for cheap. They gave away some quality players and the number 10 draft pick, Maluach, who could end up being a really good player for Phoenix. But they really liked the price here. They went and got Durant because it was the best thing they could’ve gotten for what they gave up,” Windhorst said.

Well, if Houston believes this deal puts them over the top, then kudos to them. It’s an excellent addition to the team. Durant is one of the best scorers in NBA history and brings real championship experience. He’s also the kind of player the Rockets could have used against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, where many felt that a lack of experience ultimately cost them.

Furthermore, Windhorst believes Houston has been taking notes from what the Oklahoma City Thunder has been doing and commended their GM, Sam Presti. “I also think they have learned from Oklahoma City. Sam Presti, what did he come out and say 2 years ago? ‘We’ve got to finish our breakfast.’ They won 57 games and had the number 1 overall seed. And then he was like, ‘Let’s talk about lunch.’ So, I think Rafael is very savvy,” Windy said.

Windhorst was referring to Rafael Stone, the General Manager for the Rockets. Ever since arriving on the team in 2020, he’s done a marvelous job at roster construction and collecting assets. “He’s done a really good job building this team. He doesn’t want to put parameters on it, but he also couldn’t say no to getting Kevin Durant at that value,” he added.

All in all, the Rockets and Stone have asserted themselves as legitimate contenders in the West with the addition of Durant. Their starting five consists of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun, and Durant, and it looks dangerous on both ends of the floor. They also signed Dorian Finney-Smith and acquired Clint Capela as an additional veteran piece in the trade.

However, what looks good on paper now could look very different once the regular season begins. Durant is still an elite scorer, but he is also approaching 37. He managed to return to being a consistent, everyday player in Phoenix, but questions remain about how much longer his body can hold up.