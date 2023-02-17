WATCH: LeBron James’ Son, Bronny James, Rapping Bar for Bar and Sinking Shots While Warming up

The mood in the James household must be good. LeBron James just broke the all-time scoring record and his son Bronny James was selected to the USA Basketball team for the Nike Hoops Summit.

There can be no better place than the James household right now. The mood is electric. Bronny is soaring. From the McDonald’s All-American team to the USA Basketball selection.

For any 18-year-old this is big. And to do it in the shadow of one of basketball’s greatest-ever players? Legendary. It is safe to say that Bronny James will carve out his own legacy.

Also read: “Chuck, You Suck”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Attempts to Start A Chant Against Charles Barkley Are Thwarted By Fans in Attendance

Bronny James raps a song bar for bar: The mood is good in the James household is electric!

So, if your mood is good, you feel good when you practice? Right? Just take a look at Bronny. He is making shots and he is singing the song, bar for bar.

It doesn’t get better than this:

Bronny going BAR FOR BAR during warmups 🔥 (via jalendotson/TT) pic.twitter.com/UzFE1T9TYk — Overtime (@overtime) February 16, 2023

The young starlet makes all his shots as he casually sings about money. Citing the lyrics, “yeah, I’m richer than all of these nerds“. And given his NIL Valuation, that is true.

Also read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has to worry about Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Greek Freak Becomes Franchise Leader in Major Stats

LeBron James’ aspirations to play with his son

Time and time again, LeBron James has stated that he would like to play with his son. And it remains perhaps his last and crowning achievement in the NBA.

Unlike other sports, it is almost impossible to play with your kids in a professional league. While your kids might make it, by the time they do, you will be long gone.

There are dozens of players who have done this and LeBron aims to be the first to actually play with his son. Let’s hope the prodigy fulfills his potential and makes it to the NBA.

Also read: Inspired by Kobe Bryant’s overnight $400 million windfall, inspires Travis Kelce to team up with Lance Collins for new beverage deal