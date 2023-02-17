HomeSearch

WATCH: LeBron James’ Son, Bronny James, Rapping Bar for Bar and Sinking Shots While Warming up

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 17/02/2023

WATCH: LeBron James' Son, Bronny James, Rapping Bar for Bar and Sinking Shots While Warming up

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sons Bronny and Bryce James attend a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The mood in the James household must be good. LeBron James just broke the all-time scoring record and his son Bronny James was selected to the USA Basketball team for the Nike Hoops Summit.

There can be no better place than the James household right now. The mood is electric. Bronny is soaring. From the McDonald’s All-American team to the USA Basketball selection.

For any 18-year-old this is big. And to do it in the shadow of one of basketball’s greatest-ever players? Legendary. It is safe to say that Bronny James will carve out his own legacy.

Also read: “Chuck, You Suck”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Attempts to Start A Chant Against Charles Barkley Are Thwarted By Fans in Attendance

Bronny James raps a song bar for bar: The mood is good in the James household is electric!

So, if your mood is good, you feel good when you practice? Right? Just take a look at Bronny. He is making shots and he is singing the song, bar for bar.

It doesn’t get better than this:

The young starlet makes all his shots as he casually sings about money. Citing the lyrics, “yeah, I’m richer than all of these nerds“. And given his NIL Valuation, that is true.

Also read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has to worry about Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Greek Freak Becomes Franchise Leader in Major Stats 

LeBron James’ aspirations to play with his son

Time and time again, LeBron James has stated that he would like to play with his son. And it remains perhaps his last and crowning achievement in the NBA.

Unlike other sports, it is almost impossible to play with your kids in a professional league. While your kids might make it, by the time they do, you will be long gone.

There are dozens of players who have done this and LeBron aims to be the first to actually play with his son. Let’s hope the prodigy fulfills his potential and makes it to the NBA.

Also read: Inspired by Kobe Bryant’s overnight $400 million windfall, inspires Travis Kelce to team up with Lance Collins for new beverage deal

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam