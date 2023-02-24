“Would’ve paid $10,000 to watch Michael Jordan & Magic Johnson”: Karl Malone Shares First-Hand Experience on Iconic Dream Team Practice

The 1992 Dream Team is one of the greatest rosters ever assembled. The likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird led the squad filled with superstars like Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, and Scottie Pippen, among a few of the biggest names in basketball history.

Of course, the United States of America emerged victorious in the 1992 Barcelona Games. Blowing out powerhouses such as Argentina, Spain, Lithuania, and Croatia, Chuck Daly’s boys made won the gold for the 2nd straight time.

Having won the tournament with a +350 points differential, Team USA’s practice scrimmages were more competitive.

“Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson wouldn’t sit down”: Karl Malone

Prior to traveling to Spain for the event, the American squad practiced among themselves in Monte Carlo. Footage and stories from the scrimmage are more than enough evidence to suggest that the pick-up game was one of the most competitive clashes ever.

“[It was the] greatest game I’ve ever played in,” said Michael Jordan.

Here, watch a few clips from the iconic practice session.

Karl Malone, who was one of the four other stars on Magic Johnson’s team, spoke about the same.

“Media was not supposed to come in that day. That practice, Coach Daly ‘Michael, you captain. Magic you’re the captain on the other team’. He blew, threw the ball up. They wouldn’t sit down. That game there lasted well over an hour. And to the point that the coaches got caught up in it. I, knowing what I know now, can swallow my little pride and look back… bro, I personally, if I was that mega fan and had money to do whatever, I would have paid $5,000-10,000 for that seat. The most competitive practice,” Malone said.



How did Malone perform in the 1992 Barcelona Games?

The then-Utah Jazz big man was one of the pivotal players on the squad.

Having started 4 out of the eight games for Team USA, the Mailman averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

While Malone’s highest-scoring (19 points) performance was against Angola in the opening game, he recorded his lowest-scoring (6 points) outing in the gold medal clash.

