Reacting to 20-Year-Old Son’s Moves, Shaunie Henderson Shrugs off Shaquille O’Neal’s 3 Kids to Crown Shaqir O’Neal Her Favorite: “Youngest Son”

Shaquille O’Neal has six children, including four kids he shares with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. Shaq and Shaunie share equal responsibilities in co-parenting their children, with Shaq always being a doting and ideal father to his sons and daughters. However, Shaunie might seem to have an extra bit of affection and liking towards her youngest son, Shaqir O’Neal. In a recent Instagram story, Shaunie shrugged her three children to crown Shaqir as her absolute favorite.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal married Shaunie Henderson in 2002 when he was at the peak of his career. The couple first met in the late-1990s, when Shaunie was working as a film marketer. They had their first and second child in 2000 and 2001, after which they decided to marry. Unfortunately, this marriage did not last long as Shaq filed for divorce in September 2007.

Shaunie Henderson chooses her youngest one as her favorite

Shaunie Henderson and Shaquille O’Neal are parents of four kids- Shareef, Me’Arah, Amirah, and Shaqir. Their children are doing immensely well in their respective fields and in some ways are trying to emulate their father’s legacy through their upbringing. However, among her four wonderful children, Shaunie chose Shaqir as her absolute favorite.

Advertisement

Shaunie shared a video of Shaqir, who recently turned 20, vibing to the song ‘I Want to Be Your Man’ by Roger.. Shaqir was seen doing some interesting moves to the song, which must have impressed his mother. In the caption of the video, Shaunie wrote:

“This guy. My favorite youngest son.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1697229215333319006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaqir O’Neal also tried following in his father’s footsteps to try his hand at basketball. He played for the freshman, JV, and varsity teams of Crossroads School for three years with his brother Shareef. Then, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia to live with his father Shaquille O’Neal.

During his high school career, Shaqir averaged 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, further leading his school team to an impressive 25-4 record. Currently, Shaqir is enrolled at Texas Southern University, where he is a part of the men’s basketball team. While Shaq might be proud of his son, he blames himself for separating from his mother.

Advertisement

Shaq blamed himself for his separation from his ex-wife

Shaquille O’Neal separated from his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson after five years of marriage in 2007. As per Shaq’s lawyer, the marriage was ‘irretrievably broken,’ which resulted in the split between them. However, Shaq regrets the decision to divorce Shaunie and blames himself for the irreconcilable differences they faced during their relationship. In an interview with the PEOPLE, Shaq said:

“I was a d–khead. You don’t know how good you got something till it’s gone. And guess what? It’s your fault. I was living the good life.”

Shaquille O’Neal now believes that he has learned immensely from his mistakes in his relationship. If he were to ever marry someone again, Big Diesel is looking forward to presenting himself as an ideal and doting husband to his future wife.