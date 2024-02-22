“We Can Beat Any Team”: Warriors Rookie Brandin Podziemski Reveals Team’s ‘Lofty’ Aspirations Post All-Star Break

Feb 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) signals against the LA Clippers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Star Weekend gave the NBA athletes their much-needed week-long break. Several teams who are outside the top 10 seed, in either conference, will hope to make a push for the playoffs. Moreover, Brandin Podziemski hopes that the Golden State Warriors, who are currently 10th in the West, can make a legitimate push to clinch the 5th seed.

The Warriors have had a tough first half of the season. Apart from Klay Thompson’s inefficient production, Draymond Green’s month-long suspension has also been a huge reason for the team’s failure. Due to various other factors, the Bay Area side has only been able to clinch 27 wins out of the first 53 games.

Currently placed 10th in the West, with 29 games remaining before the regular season concludes, Brandin Podziemski believed that the 2022 champions should eye for the 5th seed. The #5 Phoenix Suns and the #6 New Orleans Pelicans are tied with a 33-22 record.

With the Warriors merely five games behind, finishing the first half of the season in their terrific form, the goal isn’t unachievable. Irrespective of the seed, according to Podziemski, the Warriors can beat any team in the postseason.

“We got the confidence we can beat any team…in a seven game series,” the Warriors rookie said.

Despite their performance in the regular season, the Golden State Warriors can never be taken lightly. With the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green having won four championships since 2015, Steve Kerr’s boys know how to deal with the pressure in the postseason and use their experience to their advantage to win any series. Additionally, Podziemski has been a perfect addition to the squad and has powered the offense coming off the bench.

Brandin Podziemski has been productive for the Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski might not have been a lottery pick in the 2023 draft, but he’s been one of the best rookies. Several tales from the Warriors’ pre-season mini-camps display Podz’s competitiveness and willingness to win.

Chris Paul and Stephen Curry revealed how the 20-year-old defeated both of them during a “King of the Court” style one-on-one during the pre-season training camp at UCLA.

The southpaw’s aggressiveness and ambitious nature impressed Kevon Looney as well before the 2023-24 season commenced.

Podziemski’s presence on the team has been impactful. After a slow start to the season, HC Steve Kerr increased the rookie’s minutes in Green’s absence. Capitalizing on the extended game time that he received, Podz has also been promoted as a starter on numerous occasions.

Having played just about 26.4 minutes per game, the 19th pick of the 2023 draft is stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, Brandin can receive an All-Rookie selection. Apart from being a third playmaking guard for the Warriors, Steve Kerr also loves playing the youngster because he is ready to sacrifice his body for every single possession.