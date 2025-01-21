“We Lose Life”: Stephen Curry Analyzes Warrior Season Following Blowout Loss to Celtics

Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) has the ball knocked out of his hands against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors suffered their second-largest defeat of the 2024-2025 season against the Celtics tonight, highlighting their ongoing offensive struggles. After the blowout 80-120 loss, Stephen Curry addressed the team’s scoring issues, claiming that these challenges have played a significant role in the team tumbling down the standings.

Curry believes the Warriors’ offensive struggles have a ripple effect, eventually disrupting the team’s energy and competitiveness in the long run.

“Big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness. You can get away with it against some teams, against the defending champs. It’s not a good formula for success,” Steph said.

The San Francisco side has experienced a significant decline in offensive production. After starting the season strong with a 12-3 record and averaging 118.3 points per game, their scoring has plummeted to under 106 points per game, resulting in a 9-18 record. The team now holds a bottom-ten offensive rating (ORTG) of 111.1.

During this challenging stretch, Curry has often talked about the team’s roster.

Curry is not satisfied with being on an “average” team

The Warriors superstar made headlines for his remarks about potential roster improvements. Initially, Curry emphasized that the front office should avoid making hasty trades that could jeopardize the team’s future.

He stressed the importance of balancing strengthening the current roster and preserving the franchise’s long-term stability.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future — there is a responsibility on keeping the franchise in a good space and a good spot when it comes to where we leave this team when we’re done,” Curry stated.

After some criticism, the four-time NBA Champion clarified his take. He declared that he would not be content with a mediocre team, as his aspirations remain firmly set on winning championships.

“Anybody who thinks that I’m okay with being on an average basketball team is insane…Whatever I said, I still stand on it. That’s the expectation for me, trying to lead the team…Again, it doesn’t mean that you’re reckless,” Steph later said.

Currently, the Warriors are not actively looking to make changes to their roster. The front office appears committed to maintaining their faith in the same core group.