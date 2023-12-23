“Weird Playing Against Him”: Stephen Curry Talks about His Emotions Playing Against Jordan Poole for the 1st Time Since the Chris Paul Trade

Jordan Poole played at the Chase Center for the first time since the Golden State Warriors traded the young guard to the Washington Wizards this summer for a package that landed 12-time All-Star Chris Paul. Stephen Curry ensured that it wasn’t a fairytale return for Poole as he hit a season-high eight three-pointers in the Warriors’ 129-118 win over the Wizards.

After the game, the two-time NBA MVP spoke about the importance of ensuring Poole felt the franchise’s gratitude for playing a pivotal role in their 2022 Championship win. Curry lauded the Warriors fans in attendance for giving their former star a warm reception.

Speaking about playing against Poole for the first time, Curry said, “Obviously we’re glad we got the win, but it was great to see him. Obviously, wish him all the best for the future.”

“It was weird playing against him for sure, just cause you went to war with him for those four years,” he added. It really shows how much of a bond teammates create while contending for a Championship. Therefore, it’s pretty natural for Steph to feel weird seeing Poole in the trenches for another team.

On his return to Chase Center, Poole was the star of the show for the Wizards. He led the team in scoring with 25 points, along with grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three dimes. Despite his efforts, the Warriors were in control of proceedings throughout the game. They led the Wizards by two points at halftime, but an explosive third quarter saw their lead balloon to 18. Curry finished the game with 30 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, while Jonathan Kuminga scored an efficient 22 points.

The Warriors improved their record to .500(14-14) and continued their slow climb in the Western Conference standings. On the flip side, the Wizards’ dismal record worsened to 5-23. Only the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs have fewer wins than Washington this season.

Jordan Poole’s emotional return to Chase Center

The Warriors showcased their gratitude towards Jordan Poole with a tribute video on his return, featuring his best moments for the franchise.

Post-game, Poole signed memorabilia for fans, who shed a few tears for their former star. The Wizards star was moved by the love the Warriors fanbase and his former teammates showed to him on his return to Chase Center. Speaking of the tribute video and his interaction with the fans, Poole said:

“That was pretty special. It kind of shows my impact that I’ve had here, which is really cool, especially starting off my career early at the highest level, winning a championship, I played with a lot of Hall of Famers.“

One person who was notably absent was Warriors forward Draymond Green. The veteran is serving an indefinite suspension for punching Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic during a game last month. Poole knows what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a punch from Green. Last season, the duo got into a skirmish during practice, and it ended with the four-time NBA champion decking his young teammate.

The Warriors did not suspend Green for punching Poole. They levied a fine and allowed him to return to the team. In the offseason, the team stuck with the veteran and traded their young star to the Wizards.

A day before the game, head coach Steve Kerr was asked if Poole should feel any resentment towards the Warriors for the way the situation played out. He downplayed revenge as a motivating factor and claimed it would be natural for the young star to want to do well against his former team, just like he wanted to every time he played one of his former teams during his time as an NBA player.