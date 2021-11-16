“We’re hoping Luka Doncic is healthy”: Kristaps Porzingis gives a worrying update on Mavs star’s injury scare in win over the Denver Nuggets

Mavericks’ center Kristaps Porzingis gives an alarming update for All-Star teammate Luka Doncic, adding he hopes that the superstar is okay.

The Dallas Mavericks edged out the Denver Nuggets in a close contest, improving their record to 9-4. The side from Texas was led by Luka Doncic, who had a near triple-double with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists. They also had a 29-point game from fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis.

However, their victory was marred by uncertainty after Luka Doncic suffered a left ankle injury late in the game. The 2x All-Star suffered the injury while trying to block a layup by Austin Rivers with 44 seconds left in the game. Check out the clip here:

The Slovenian guard wasn’t available at the post-game press conference to comment on his injury. However, Kristaps Porzingis gave his stopped by to give his thoughts on the injury. So exactly what did he say? Read on and find out….

Kristaps Porzingis speaks out on Luka Doncic’s injury.

Luka Doncic went down late in the game with what looked like a twisted ankle. The worry was that Luka could have hurt his Achilles or something near there and be out for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, he was able to walk back to his locker room on his own. However, with injuries like this, you can’t really be sure. This was exactly how Porzingis felt after having a quick chat with Doncic after the game, saying he hopes that Luka is alright.

Via Callie Caplan of Dallas News –

“He’s always just, ‘Hey, I’ll be good. I’ll be good.’ Hopefully, he is good. I don’t think we know yet what it is, but we’re hoping he’s healthy.

With Luka Doncic already having a history of ankle injuries throughout his career, the Mavs will have to be careful in dealing with this injury. Porzingis and the rest of the team are hoping that they can get their superstar back as soon as possible.

The 2x All-NBA guard is the centerpiece of the Mavs franchise. Losing him for an extended period of time would severely hurt the Mavericks season. The Mavs faithful will certainly hope that the injury isn’t serious in nature.