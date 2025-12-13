“We’re in Those Conversations”: Jalen Williams Puts Thunder Ahead of Michael Jordan’s 1995-96 Bulls

There is nothing better from team atmosphere than winning. Just look at the Oklahoma City Thunder are with their ridiculous 24-1 record. The defending NBA champions look even better than they did last season. It maybe a little soon to say this but we may be witnessing just be looking at the beginnings of a basketball dynasty like Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls from the mid 90’s. Jalen Williams sure believes so.

As great as the Thunder were last season, they weren’t unbeatable. The Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers took them to seven games during their title run. This season, though, they have dominated the competition, running through practically the entire competition.

OKC’s domination has led the team to Las Vegas, where they await to face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals. Before their highly anticipated duel, the league held their NBA Creator Cup exhibition game.

Williams took time to attend the event. Right before that, he participated in an interview with Twitch streamer and content creator Agent 00, who asked him to choose between the Thunder and a list of historic NBA teams.

The first team presented to Williams was the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors. This team included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. Williams kept his response quite short.

“I’m always going to say my team,” Williams declared.

Agent looked to make the next decision more difficult. He named the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan. The team, which had a 72-10 record and won the NBA championship. Again, Williams didn’t hesitate.

“I’m going to say our team again,” Williams said.

The final team Agent posed was the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors led by Kawhi Leonard. If the first two didn’t cause Williams to sway, he certainly wasn’t with the Raptors.

“Our team. We’re in those conversations now, so it’ll be a bit insane not to say us,” Williams added.

Agent understood the rationale behind Williams’ thought process, but that didn’t mean fans had to share that same belief.

“Siakam and Hali took them boys to 7 relax,” one user said on X.

That is a fair point, but this year’s team is different from that Finals team, with maturity being a main factor. Some fans have considered that and don’t believe Williams is outlandish for his stance.

“I really don’t think he is ‘just saying that’ no, they really could beat those teams,” another user said.

So far, the Thunder appear to be that dominant, but the season is still young. All of this regular-season success won’t mean much if they are unable to capitalize by winning an NBA title. If they finish the job, perhaps the public perception will then begin to reflect Williams’.