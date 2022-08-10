“What Danny Ainge was able to get for Rudy Gobert is a crime”: $13M Golfer Tony Finau hilariously calls out his friend for ruining NBA

If Rudy Gobert deserves five first-round pucks plus some decent players, shouldn’t Kevin Durant get you a whole squad?

There is a reason why the Brooklyn Nets haven’t found a trade package for a top-5 or arguably the best player in the league, Kevin Durant.

And it is former Utah Jazz’s 3x All-Star Rudy Gobert’s trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That trade has increased the stakes for every other possible trade in the market.

KD was already an asset which was too valuable, and he’s still to kick in on his first year of a $198 million 4-year contract, that made him untouchable in the market because teams will have to give up at least their two stars for the starters.

But after Rudy’s trade, it has gotten impossible to evaluate KD’s value. And some people think it’s Utah’s CEO of Basketball Operations’ fault that we are here.

Golf star Tony Finau believes Danny Ainge ruined basketball with the Rudy Gobert trade

Danny Ainge took up the Jazz role last year after leaving the Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations job where he served for 18 years as a front office executive.

His friend and the hottest Golfer in the world currently, Tony Finau, recently in a podcast appearance had his say on the Gobert trade and how it has affected Durant’s trade and the whole league in general, and he didn’t hold back.

The $13 million worth golfer hilariously described how Ainge has ruined the NBA this off-season by getting what he got for the French international, which he said was a crime.

“Danny Ainge ruined the NBA” Who knew @tonyfinaugolf had the NBA HOT TAKES?! I love it! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/UdXg3YHsVc — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) August 9, 2022

Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022 Draft), FOUR future first-round picks and a pick swap for a man who averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Four future first-round picks are excessively much for a one-dimensional 30-year-old centre. Adding three players in that trade that are above-average role players, and two who might even turn out to be great future aspects, was literally criminal. Well said indeed by the Utah native.

