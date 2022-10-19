What Did Draymond Green Call Kendrick Perkins? Did the Warriors Star Apologize for the Racial Slur?

Warriors star Draymond Green lashed out at former player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins, had to later apologize for his comments.

Draymond Green leads his life with a certain fervent. The same passion helps him deliver on the court. it’s what makes him a great defender. The aggression needed to excel at his position wouldn’t be possible without his signature intensity.

Off the court, the same intensity and passion help Draymond emote on his podcast and during his meetings with the press. But sometimes his tenacity can lead to Green overdoing things.

In June of this year, Green got into a heavy and heated feud with the former Cleveland player. The GSW forward ended up crossing the line when he used a racial slur for Perkins.

Draymond Green called Kendrick Perkins a c**n

While speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Dray lashed out at Perkins. The entire saga started because Perkins revealed in a podcast that he had hoped for LeBron James to get hurt. This irked the 6’6″ forward who called out the ESPN analyst.

In his strongly worded rant, the Warriors star used quite a few offensive words. But none of them was more impactful than the racial slur he ended up using. Draymond’s biggest mistake was calling Perkins a c**n.

Draymond Green: “You went from Enforcer to C**n. How does that happen?”

Safe to say, Perk wasn’t amused. Kendrick Perkins soon responded to Green’s rant about him. He released a video striking back at the player for crossing the line with his words.

Perkins: “Hey Draymond, you good? The f**k you talking about? Didn’t you just win your fourth championship? What the f**k you worried about me for? What you mad? You mad because I’m doing it my way and it’s happening to work?”

The analyst even called out Draymond for not following up on his words. He claimed that the GSW star knows to never get into a fight. He also claimed that the entire industry whispers behind Dray’s back and agrees that he is all talk and no bite.

Dray later apologized to Perkins for using a racial slur against him

Green immediately apologized after he was called out for using the term ‘c**n.’ He claimed that he had no idea about the implications and racial bias attached to it.

Draymond Green confessed that growing up, he and his friends had used the word freely, and back then it had meant something else entirely. He apologized to Kendrick and assured him that he had no prior knowledge of it being a racist term.

