What Happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo Against the Heat? When Will the Bucks Star Return?

There is something concerning going on with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 7ft Bucks star has left two consecutive games midway. The previous game against the Bulls saw Giannis hurt his wrist after just 9 minutes of playing time. The Bucks coaching staff however weren’t too concerned for their superstar knowing the All-Star break would provide ample rest and healing.

But today’s exit changes the scenario. Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently suffered a non-contact knee injury. No one even noticed Giannis was in discomfort until he called a time-out and took himself out of the game. He had a slight limp as he headed to the locker room. The Bucks’ coaching staff has ruled him out for the rest of the game and Antetokounmpo will not return to play tonight.

No clear information on a return timeline for Giannis Antetokounmpo

After dropping just 4 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds, Antetokounmpo left today’s game. For an MVP frontrunner, the last two games have been disappointing owing to the two injuries. They have impacted his statistics and lowered his overall averages. Though the Bucks are still the second seed in the East, if Antetokounmpo’s injury is severe, they could drop a few spots on the ladder.

Giannis (right knee) is out for the rest of the game pic.twitter.com/2Jf9dg0iJM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2023

Currently, there is no information on the extent of Antetokounmpo’s injury. The team is likely conducting tests at the moment trying to ascertain whether Giannis will play the next game or not. Hopefully, the Greek National’s knee isn’t badly injured otherwise this could spell a certain end for his season.

There aren’t that many games left to play and the Bucks desperately need the Greek Freak on their active roster. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo’s injury did not seem as severe as he walked to the locker room. Fans can hopefully expect him to be back soon.

