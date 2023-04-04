“What Were They Thinking?”: 22-y/o Ayesha Curry was Shocked By Stephen Curry’s Parents Dell and Sonya’s Decision

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry‘s love story is clearly not your average NBA story. The two met when they were really young. Moreover, Ayesha was just 14. But their relationship truly started in 2008. But since their first date, they became two peas in a pod.

Ayesha, a successful entrepreneur, chef, and actress, has been part of Curry’s life for the last 15 years. She has supported her husband at every step of their journey.

It’s rare to find such a life partner. Rarer still to get married at such a tender age. And in all fairness, the two were really young when they got hitched. In fact, they were so young that Ayesha Curry still wonders to this day how Steph’s parents – Sonya and Dell – and her parents were okay with them tying the knot.

Ayesha Curry was surprised Stephen Curry and her parents supported their wedding

In 2018, Ayesha Curry made an appearance on Black Girl Magic Podcast. The 2x MVP’s wife was invited to discuss her life and achievements on the show.

With her relationship with Steph such a dominant part of her life, it was only natural that the hosts ended up asking Ayesha about her husband and their marriage. The conversation then drifted to how young the couple had been at the time of the marriage.

While talking about her age, Ayesha shared the surprise she felt when their parents agreed so readily for the marriage. She wondered why they were not worried about their age.

Ayesha: “I think, for me at 22, did I think I was too young to get married? No, absolutely not. Or else I wouldn’t have done it. But it was like one of those things that naturally progressed. We had known each other for a very long time since I was 14 years old.” She continued, “Thinking back, I am like what were they thinking but nobody from our family said anything either. Everything just progressed very naturally.”

The Currys have three wonderful children

Ayesha and Steph’s marriage has been strong since the beginning. It is perhaps their genuine interest in each other that helped them stand the tests of time.

Today, they are easily one of the most adorable celebrity couples out there with three beautiful children. Riley, their oldest, is already 10. Meanwhile, Ryan is 7 and Cannon is 4. Hopefully, the Currys can stay happy and continue to brave every storm that comes their way.