‘Jimmy Butler’s Agent Owes Shams Charania an Apology’: Former Celtic Goes at Bernie Lee

Bernie Lee and Shams Charania had locked horns earlier in December over a controversy regarding Jimmy Butler trade rumors. A few weeks after Lee called out Charania for ‘misreporting’ that his client was looking for a move, Butler expressed his desire to part ways with the Miami Heat. Upon hearing the forward’s latest appeal, Kendrick Perkins believes that Charania deserves an apology from the sports agent.

“Jimmy’s agent owes Shams an apology,” Perkins wrote on X.

Jimmy’s agent owes Shams an apology. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 3, 2025

After the Miami Heat’s recent loss to the Indiana Pacers, Butler expressed his desire for a fresh start with a new team, explaining the need to rediscover his “joy” for the sport.

“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball and wherever that may be, we’ll find out pretty soon. I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that,” Butler said in the postgame press conference.

Perkins made a valid point. ESPN analyst Shams Charania was not misguided in his reporting that Phoenix Suns might be trade destination for Butler in the future. He has consistently asserted that he would never jeopardize his career by sharing inaccurate information from unreliable sources. Big Perk, therefore, believes Lee owes Shams an apology for attempting to tarnish his reputation.

The argument between Lee and Shams began after Butler’s agent refuted Shams’ claim publicly on X.

“Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullsh*t,” Lee wrote.

The NBA insider also defended himself in a prompt reply.

“I 1000% stand by my reporting. It’s fully vetted. And as a professional, that’s what I do, that’s what I get paid to do… report truthfully and accurately. That’s what this is. Period,” Charania said.

It seems unlikely that Charania will receive an apology. As for Butler’s trade situation, fans will have to wait to find out which team he will ultimately represent next.