What’s Caitlin Clark’s Height and Weight and Other FAQs About Iowa Star

What’s Caitlin Clark’s height?

Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball point guard Caitlin Clark is 6 feet 0 inches (183m) tall. She has a decent height advantage over regular NCAA Women’s Division 1 guards, who are usually around 5’8”. However, Forward and Centers can tower over Clark.

For example, her rival and LSU Center Angel Reese is 6’ 3”. But considering the size of the guards, Clark lies among the tallest players, something which will remain true even when she heads to the WNBA.

What’s Caitlin Clark’s weight?

As per some estimates, Clark weighs 70 kilograms (150 lbs). This weight explains her lightning-quick foot movement and flexibility. However, she may need to gain more strength once she enters the WNBA because of the relentless contact at the perimeter.

For example, her future WNBA peer Sabrina Ionescu is about her size but weighs 80 kg. Overall, factoring in her incredible ability to adjust, she may take care of the WNBA contact regardless of what weight she carries into the league.

What is Caitlin Clark’s wingspan?

Considering she is 6’0”, there is a high likelihood that Clark’s wingspan surpasses most NCAA Women’s Division 1 point guards. While some sources mention the wingspan to be 6’4”, there is no trusted source that imparts the exact measure. However, upon the eye test, the measurement does seem to be around 6’3-6’4”.

Her future WNBA peer Sabrina Ionescu, just around one inch shorter than Clark, has a wingspan of around 6’3”. Therefore, it won’t be surprising if the Iowa Guard has a similar wingspan.

What is Caitlin Clark’s age?

Caitlin Clark is 22 years old and she is in the fourth and final year of her college career at the University of Iowa. At the age of 22, she has now become eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Considering her eligibility, it wasn’t a surprise that she declared for the draft and is a lock to the Indiana Fever which has the #1 draft pick.

Where is Caitlin Clark’s Hometown?

On January 22, 2022, Clark was born in Des Moines, Iowa. She has spent all her life in this city and has laid the foundation of her hooping career in her hometown. In 2019, she graduated from Dowling Catholic High School, which is located in West Des Moines.

However, to pursue her college journey, she went to the University of Iowa, which is in Iowa City, around a two-hour drive away from her native city. Her parents Brent Clark and Anne-Nizzi Clark were both living in Des Moines way before she was born. Therefore, the foundation of the Clark family is etched in the city of Des Moines.