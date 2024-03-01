Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Announcement Leads to Surge in Indiana Fever Season Ticket Sales

Caitlin Clark has raised some waves in the Women’s basketball scene after declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft on Thursday. The Iowa Hawkeyes star was expected to stay in the college scene for another year before entering the WNBA. But it seems like the 22-year-old is ready to play in the big leagues, concluding what has been a dream college basketball career so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Clark’s announcement has prompted a ripple effect in the WNBA already. Fans are now flocking to the Indiana Fever’s website to grab their season tickets before they get sold out. The Fever procured the #1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft in December of last year and hence, are the favorites to select the Iowa star.

Clark’s incredible run to the 2023 NCAAW Finals with the Iowa Hawkeyes really transformed her into a bona fide star of college basketball. Her sharp shooting skills and scoring capabilities endeared her to a wide spectrum of audience. The 6′ guard’s feud with LSU star Angel Reese in the Final game only accentuated her lore to the basketball audience. There has been no looking back since then.

Clark’s stellar stats have only been exceeded by her surging NIL valuation and her team’s skyrocketing ticket prices. The Hawkeyes have been breaking records this year with their ticket prices in Clark’s games. And a similar situation is expected to happen with the Fever as the Iowa star looks to move to basketball’s home in Indiana.

Caitlin Clark’s announcement raises the temperature in Indiana

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft,” Clark recently announced on her X account. She is projected to be the #1 pick in the Draft, being ranked the number one women’s college player in the country by ESPN.

Advertisement

Coinciding with Clark’s announcement, the Indiana Fever posted a graphic on X, declaring the start of their season ticket sales. That was invitation enough for fans to crowd their website. Fans on X were not oblivious of the situation about to transpire in Indiana.

“Is there anyone happier about Caitlin Clark’s announcement than ticket reps for the Indiana Fever?” one fan wrote. “Indiana Fever tickets just went up!” another fan declared the obvious.

Similar reactions followed as women’s basketball witnessed an unprecedented surge in enthusiasm. Let us know if you were able to grab some Fever tickets before they were all sold out.