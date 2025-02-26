“What’s Your Name?”: Stephen Curry’s Sister Sydel Reveals How Quavo Recognized Her Podcast Before Roasting Her Minutes Later

Sometimes a chance encounter with a celebrity can turn into a nightmare. That’s what happened to Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, who shared a funny story on her “Straight To Cam” podcast about running into popular rapper Quavo in an elevator — and how he immediately roasted her.

Advertisement

WNBA superstar and “Straight To Cam” host Cameron Brink asked Sydel to tell the “Quavo story” during one of the show’s segments. The 30-year-old YouTuber revealed that she recently bumped into the former Migos frontman in an elevator at The London Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Sydel stated that the interaction began quite well since Quavo recognized her from the podcast. That moment didn’t last long, as the Georgia-born rapper landed a verbal haymaker on her seconds later.

“He walks up and is like, ‘How’s the podcast?’ I was like, ‘It’s great,'” said a confident Sydel with a smile on her face. “Then he was like, ‘What’s your name?'” The group cackled reliving Sydel’s awkward moment.

This wasn’t the first time Sydel and Quavo interacted either. She confirmed moments later that the two had an exchange on social media back in 2018. Why did he DM her you ask? Well Sydel’s dog’s name is Quavo, and he wanted to let her know how cool that was after seeing a photo of doggie Quavo online. Sydel said she brought this up to Quavo in their elevator interaction, but it only added to the awkwardness.

“We are riding the elevator — it’s so awkward. I just need to say something. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if you remember but a few years ago you DM’d me cause my dog’s name is Quavo.’ He was like, ‘Oh word?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ It’s just…it’s so awkward, “she laughed.

This chance encounter with a celebrity is hardly Sydel’s only famous interaction. Aside from having big names on her podcast, Steph’s baby sister has bumped shoulders with a lot of legends.

Sydel used to be very close to Drake

One major celebrity that Sydel used to have a strong relationship with was Drake. The Canadian rapper was a good friend to her brother Steph, which is how their paths crossed. Sydel touched on this on a different episode of “Straight To Cam.”

“Back in the day, I used to be really close friends with Drake, but you know, life evolves. He was a really good friend to me in the moment,” she revealed.

A big reason the former friends grew apart was the separate paths they chose in life. Drake emerged as a superstar in the hip-hop industry, while Sydel got married to Damion Lee in 2018 — and started focusing on her family and her brand.

It does seem that Sydel was in the right place at the right time for the Quavo encounter, so perhaps a reunion run-in with Drizzy isn’t entirely out of the question. Hopefully, that encounter won’t be as awkward as the one she had with Quavo.