“When Kobe Bryant Tore His Rotator Cuff”: 7 Years After Devastating Injury to Lakers Legend, Ja Morant Was Astonished By Black Mamba’s ‘Killer Mentality’

Ja Morant’s love for Kobe Bryant has been very apparent right from the start of his eventful NBA career. One of the most gifted players of this generation, Morant displays a similar kind of Mamba mentality that Kobe was famous for. The Grizzlies’ star love for Kobe has been apparent via his signature shoes as well. Not only has he been seen wearing the Lakers legend’s signature shoes over the years, his brand logo is also awfully similar to Kobe’s in apparent tribute. Regardless, according to a video posted on Instagram, Morant’s favorite memory of Kobe was when he played primarily with his left hand after injuring his shoulder 7 years ago, in 2015, against the New Orleans Pelicans. The video is from a question Ja was asked during a presser in January 2022.

Bryant, widely regarded as one of the best of all time, has served as an inspiration to a host of top players of the current generation. This includes superstars such as Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among a host of others. Bryant was famous for his enthusiasm towards helping others, and always took time out to train, advise, and talk to those who sought his help and guidance.

Ja Morant revealed his favorite Kobe moment came back in 2015

Morant will enter his 5th season in the NBA with the Grizzlies next season. This comes after a disastrous last season when he was involved in multiple major controversies.

HIs second Instagram video where he showed off a handgun means that he will not play the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season. While he has had his issues off the court, on the court, Morant has perfectly captured Kobe’s spirit and attitude.

When asked about his favorite moment from his idol’s glorious career, Morant talked about a regular season game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bryant had injured his shoulder in the first half, but ended up returning with five minutes left in the match. Forced to play with only his left hand, Kobe could not help the Lakers avoid a defeat, but showed another glimpse of his mentality:

“My favorite Kobe moment? There are a lot of them but, when he tore his rotator cuff, and then went on and played with his left hand, and hit the turn fade with the left. It’s just that Mamba mentality, that killer mentality, never want to give up, always fighting. And that’s pretty much how I carry myself.”

Apart from being incredibly talented, Morant’s work-rate and hustle has also always been top-class. That might be just another effect of the influence the late Bryant had over his still-promising career.

Ja talked about how he also strives to carry the same mentality, and never wants to give up. His fans will be hoping that that translates to a huge season, despite his initial absence.

Shaquille O’Neal once compared Ja Morant to Kobe Bryant

Every basketball fan will know how highly Shaquille O’Neal regards his former teammate Kobe Bryant. Shaq was privy to Kobe’s greatness firsthand and often shares stories about their time together.

The fact that O’Neal compared Morant to Kobe is literally the highest compliment Shaq can give to a player. Shaq talked about how Morant seemed like he wanted to take over the league right from when he arrived, back in 2019.

The 2nd overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant averaged more than 27 points per game in just his third NBA season. Since then, he has emerged as the face of the league, and most NBA fans will hope for a quick return to his best, for Ja Morant.