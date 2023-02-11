HomeSearch

When Is Luka Doncic Coming Back? Mavs Fans Ponder Over Superstar’s Return Amid Kyrie Irving’s Brilliance

Samir Mehdi
|Published 11/02/2023

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
Credit: USA Today Sports

Luka Doncic finally got the secondary superstar that he desperately needed in order to take the Dallas Mavericks to another level. While he was able to drag them all the way to a Western Conference Finals berth last season, it simply wasn’t enough. Enter Kyrie Irving. 

The Brooklyn Nets sent him on his way 48 hours after he demanded a trade away from them and sent him to the Mavericks. While there have been doubts about how Kyrie would fit on the roster given just how ball dominant both him and Luka are, fans have been excited with what they have seen so far from Irving as a solo act. 

As the Mavs currently face off against the Sacramento Kings, they post the highest scoring first half of the season with 74 points. This is merely Irving’s second game in a Dallas uniform. His first game saw him lead the Mavs to a win over a healthy Los Angeles Clippers roster while Luka cheered on from the bench.

When is Luka Doncic returning from injury? 

Mavericks fans can see the potential in their team with Kyrie Irving on it and have been pondering over what it would look like with Luka Doncic back from injury. He was diagnosed with a right heel contusion and has missed the past 3 games prior to the Kings game. 

He was actually listed as questionable for tonight’s game but was pulled due to precautionary reasons. With him being listed as questionable tonight, it’s safe to say that he could be raring to go for the Mavericks’ next game that would be played tomorrow, which is also against the Kings. 

When asked about his availability for tomorrow’s game, he said, “Hopefully tomorrow I can play. Yesterday I did some pick-up but it’s way better every day so hopefully tomorrow.” 

Luka Doncic on his fit next to Kyrie Irving 

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being as ball dominant as they, with usage rates in the high 30s, it would be interesting to see just how they function together. Doncic addressed being more off-ball, saying he was excited to try it out. 

He would jokingly talk about being more of a screen setter for the former Brooklyn Nets guard, pointing out that smaller guy PnR actions are quite common nowadays.

About the author
Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi is an NBA Editor at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

