“He’s A Monster…Still Miss Luka Doncic”: Naji Marshall Gives Props to Anthony Davis While Relaying His Feelings on Former Mavs Teammate

Luka Doncic may no longer be a Dallas Maverick, but that doesn’t mean his former teammates have forgotten all about him. Mavs guard Naji Marshall spoke about the former franchise centerpiece during the Mavs’ post-game presser following their 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets earlier today.

Advertisement

Marshall was asked by the media how he was feeling with the team’s newest acquisition, Anthony Davis, on the floor for the first time tonight. The 27-year-old praised Davis for his immediate impact at the American Airlines Center, but he admitted that he still missed his old friend from Slovenia.

“He’s [AD is] a monster. I knew this from the jump. As you can see it’s fun out there. Still miss Luka but I’m looking forward to it and ready to win some games,” he said.

“He’s a monster. I knew that from the jump…Still miss Luka but I’m looking forward to it. (Playing with AD).” Naji Marshall on Anthony Davis #Mavs #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HBAmh1z5bK — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) February 8, 2025

This isn’t the first time Marshall has been public regarding his love for Doncic. In 2024, he told the press that he has a “genuine bond” with the NBA superstar.

“Just a genuine bond, nothing forced. I love him man, especially when he’s out there on that court,” Marshall stated at the time.

I asked Naji Marshall about his bond with Luka Doncic so far as teammates: “Just a genuine one. Good dude, amazing player, on and off the court he’s a great dude. Just a genuine bond, nothing forced. I love him man, especially when he’s out there on that court.” pic.twitter.com/l8rBYCXgfF — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) November 28, 2024

As for Davis…he is a monster indeed. The 31-year-old’s first game as a Maverick was a big one. He secured a double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds, adding 7 assists and 3 blocks to his stat sheet as well. Most of these stats were made in the first half, however, as the big man sustained a non-contact injury in the second half that kept him on the bench for the remainder of the game.

Anthony Davis suffered a non-contact injury and exits to the locker room Prayers up pic.twitter.com/KbEjsugLa9 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 8, 2025

In case Mavericks fans were worried, Davis let them know during his post-game presser that he was okay.

“Leg got tight, like a little spasm…Obviously dealing with the ab strain still, so just tried to get it loose, it wouldn’t really loosen up, let go, but it’s nothing serious. I’m fine.”

Anthony Davis on his injury: “Leg got tight, like a little spasm…Obviously dealing with the ab strain still, so just tried to get it loose, it wouldn’t really loosen up, let go, but it’s nothing serious. I’m fine.” Said the injury was in his groin/quad area. pic.twitter.com/MHunXEMJGA — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) February 9, 2025

Another Mavs player who is extremely happy to have Davis on the team is five-time All-Star Klay Thompson. The legendary shooter called the former Laker one of the greatest Power Forwards of “all time.” He does reiterate Marshall’s earlier point about being sad that Doncic is no longer on the team.

“Obviously it sucks losing Luka but when you get a player like AD in return it makes it a lot easier to turn the page. He’s one of the greatest power forwards of all time.”

Klay Thompson says it “sucks losing Luka” but called Anthony Davis “one of the greatest power forwards of all time, voted by our peers in the [NBA] top 75.” Thompson added: “The off-ball action he and I can create could be really special.” pic.twitter.com/Rs5YOqU9or — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 8, 2025

Doncic has yet to make his official debut for the Lakers as he’s coming off an injury. However, it already seems the Mavericks are seeing the benefits of Davis, something several NBA analysts had pointed out after the historic trade was finalized.