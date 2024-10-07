When New Orleans Pelicans’ Rookie Guard was ‘Mistakenly Shot’ While Entering Wrong Apartment

Jan 30, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce Dejean-Jones (31) attempts to get past Brooklyn Nets guard Wayne Ellington (21) during the first quarter of the game at the Smoothie King Center. Credit: © Matt Bush-Imagn Images

The world of sports is full of triumphant stories. However, while there is triumph, there is also tragedy. Bryce Dejean-Jones, a rookie for the Pelicans, tragically lost his career and life in 2016 after entering the wrong apartment.

Following his first season in the NBA, the rookie guard was in Dallas to visit his girlfriend for his daughter’s first birthday. His girlfriend had recently moved to a new apartment complex, which the player was unfamiliar with. En route to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, he stumbled upon the wrong apartment.

The apartment resident reportedly told the police that he heard someone kick open his front door. The resident added, “He called out to the individual, but was not answered.” Shortly after his bedroom door was kicked open, the resident proceeded to fire their weapon.

Dejean-Jones was immediately transported to a local hospital with first responders. Unfortunately, he passed away from the injuries that he sustained.

NBA’s reaction to Dejean-Jones’ passing

The tragic news made waves throughout the NBA. Teams and players sent their condolences, with some impacted more than others.

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, issued a heartfelt statement following the news. He said,

“The NBA family mourns the tragic loss of New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce Dejean-Jones. Bryce inspired countless people with his hard work and perseverance on his journey to the NBA, and he had a bright future in our league. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Bryce’s family and the entire Pelicans organization during this difficult time.”

Shabazz Muhammad, a former high school star and NBA player, shared his thoughts on this matter, and urged the public to “enjoy life.”

I just lost my best friend/cousin last night enjoy life because you never know if tomorrow is guaranteed love you soldier ! #RIPBDJ — shabazzmuhammad.eth (@ShabazzMuhammad) May 28, 2016

Dejean-Jones was only 23 years old when he passed. The 6-foot-6 guard achieved his dream of becoming an NBA player despite going undrafted. He played just 14 games in his rookie season before suffering a broken wrist. As a result, the injury sidelined him for the duration of his rookie campaign.

The loss of Dejean-Jones left a void within the Pelicans organization and the NBA’s brotherhood. The incident was a freak accident that took a turn for the worse.

Dejean-Jones wasn’t able to fulfill his full potential as a basketball player, human, and father. However, the legacy he left in the hearts of others lives on forever.