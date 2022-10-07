When Will Khris Middleton Return? Bucks Release Injury Report for 3x NBA All-Star

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is out due to surgery on his left wrist to repair a torn ligament suffered during the All-Star break

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action. After playing their preseason opener at home, the 2021 NBA Champions are now in UAE for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. We saw the first of the two games yesterday as they took on the Atlanta Hawks.

Even though the Bucks put forth a strong performance, they couldn’t stop Dejounte Murray. The Hawks took the game 123-113. This led to everyone asking one question: Where is Khris Middleton?

Khris Middleton is one of the key pieces on the Milwaukee roster. He is their clutch leader and a perfect player to compliment Giannis and his play style.

In his absence, it was a struggle for the Bucks last playoffs. When will he return?

When will Khris Middleton return?

Khris Middleton suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in his left knee in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls. After the injury, Middleton would go on to miss the next 10 games in the playoffs, as the Bucks suffered a Game 7 loss in the 2nd round against the Boston Celtics.

Even though Middleton recovered from the injury a while ago, he underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament on his left wrist. Talking about the same, Middleton said this on media day,

“The wrist injury happened sometime around All-Star break. I just felt it during one game and it never went away. Wasn’t too painful, just something that had to be fixed at some point. In regards to this season I don’t think I’ll be ready for the start of the season but hopefully soon after that.”

However, for the Bucks fans, this means that he would miss games for at least the next two or three weeks.

Wesley Matthews remains OUT for the Bucks today with a tweaked ankle that he suffered last Friday. Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are both obviously OUT as well. (Not sure I need to say that anymore.) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 6, 2022

Will Middleton be game ready once he’s clear to play?

The Bucks fans shouldn’t worry too much about Khris Middleton. According to the 3x All-Star, he’s been working on his strength and conditioning all summer. Once he’s cleared to take the court, it shouldn’t take him too long to return to the lineup.

In his absence, the Bucks would rely heavily on Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, and Joe Ingles to make up for Middleton’s absence. However, the key weight would fall on the shoulders of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday to keep the ship afloat in their star teammate’s absence.

