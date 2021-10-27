Basketball

“Where’s Ben Simmons?!”: Madison Square Garden erupts with a chant to troll the Sixers guard amid the whole fiasco during the Philly-Knicks matchup

“Where’s Ben Simmons?!”: Madison Square Garden erupts with a chant to troll the Sixers guard amid the whole fiasco during the Philly-Knicks matchup
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"We saw how you did on who he play for": Ernie Johnson roasts Charles Barkley for his constant failed attempts at Inside the NBA's popular EJ's Neat-O Stat segment 
Next Article
"If Klay Thompson returns healthy, only Kyrie Irving's return can stop the Warriors from winning it all!": Stephen A Smith credits Stephen Curry and co. for their performance, backs them as NBA Champions
NBA Latest Post
"If Klay Thompson returns healthy, only Kyrie Irving's return can stop the Warriors from winning it all!": Stephen A Smith credits Stephen Curry and co. for their performance, backs them as NBA Champions
“If Klay Thompson returns healthy, only Kyrie Irving’s return can stop the Warriors from winning it all!”: Stephen A Smith credits Stephen Curry and co. for their performance, backs them as NBA Champions

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith talks about how much he likes what he’s seeing from…