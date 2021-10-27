“Where’s Ben Simmons?!”: Madison Square Garden erupts with a chant to troll the Sixers guard amid the whole fiasco during the Philly-Knicks matchup

During the Sixers-Knicks clash, Madison Square Garden erupted with “Where’s Ben Simmons?!” chants amid the Philly guard’s fiasco.

Simmons has been all over the news this past offseason, and it’s not for the right reasons. After a horrendous 2021 Playoffs performance, things between Simmons and the Sixers organization between quite out of control. Ben initially missed practice camps, and even decided to sit out the whole season if he had to, rather than suit up and play for Philly.

Just a couple of days prior to the commencement of the 2021-2022 regular season, the Australian southpaw had decided to join his team and was even tossed out of practice by Doc Rivers.

Now, the Sixers have played 4 games in the new campaign, and Simmons has not yet taken the court. And in their recent battle against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden, there was a brief moment during the game where fans trolled the 3-time All-Star by chanting “Where’s Ben Simmons?!”

MSG chanting “WHERE’S BEN SIMMONS” 😭 pic.twitter.com/3SSSbTgRMk — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) October 27, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to MSG chanting “Where’s Ben Simmons?!”

NBA Twitter went crazy as soon as the clip of MSG trolling the 6-foot-10 star went viral.

They really calling for the guy they’ve never beaten? — b. mclaughlin (@BriMcL17) October 27, 2021

joel emchoke proves he can not run a team without the 🐐 Ben Simmons. — Stat Padfford is my QB ❤️ (@LafKakkoPanarin) October 27, 2021

The “Where’s Ben Simmons?” chant probably holds more water if the fans screaming it don’t support a team that is 0-13 against Ben Simmons. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 27, 2021

Ben Simmons watching at home pic.twitter.com/2QF3j9y18I — March Sadness (@mo_spade) October 27, 2021

Philadelphia now grabbed their 2nd loss of the young season, losing 112-99 to Julius Randle’s New York Knicks.

It’s been a tough few months for Ben and even the organization. And with the way the whole incident has been mismanaged, it doesn’t look like the fiasco will be settled any time soon.