“F**k This Lasagna Night!”: Karl Anthony Towns Recalled ‘Hilarious’ Patrick Beverley Tale Before ‘Legendary’ Play-In Win Season

Recently, former Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Karl Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley had a hilarious interaction on The Pat Bev Show podcast. The two were part of the team during the 2022 Play-in match against the LA Clippers. Beverley revealed that before the game, he went to the customary “Lasagna night” that Timberwolves owners held before every big game each season. He had his initial reservations about the event and had a hilarious reaction when he turned up and saw the food.

The two players formed the backbone of the Timberwolves team. They were against an LA Clippers side that was much better on paper. After having spent multiple seasons protecting their defense, Beverley proved to be a constant bother to his former teammates.

Karl-Anthony Towns reveals hilarious Patrick Beverley Lasagna incident

The two players revealed that the Timberwolves owners usually have a customary Lasagna night before each big game. The same was true before the Play-in match against the Clippers.

Beverley had never been at the event before as it was his solitary season with the team. He ended up showing up “all fly,” but was quickly disheartened. Beverley claimed that he initially was apprehensive and had heard “cyanide”, instead of Lasagna:

“Look Minnesota does this Lasagna thing, no cap. Before every big game every season, they have lasagna cookout at the owner’s house. The owner and his wife makes lasagna, and obviously, I am coming from LA, you know, I am straight Hollywood. So I am like, cyanide?….I was like F*#k this lasagna night, we need to be on the court…We get on the bus, right? I don’t know why I am going. I am fly as h**l, going to absolutely nowhere in Minnesota. Hour and a half bus ride, I don’t know what the f**k I signed myself up for. “

Karl Anthony Towns, however, claimed that the funniest part was his reaction to the food. He ended up mimicking Beverley, and claimed that he looked around hilariously when he realized they had come for Lasagna:

“He is talking about fly but he shows up, 100% Pat Bev. Pat bev Chains on, watches on. He walked in, sunglasses on, he sees this lasagna, he goes like this.”

Of course, Beverley was delighted once the game ended in their favor. He was involved in some wild celebrations with his new team, got on top of the announcer’s table, and was obviously emotional after leading his new team to the Playoffs.

Karl Anthony Towns compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

Towns went on to compare Beverley’s impact on the Timberwolves to Draymond Green’s effect on the Warriors after the Play-in victory. Two of the most tenacious defensive mainstays in the league, there are some obvious similarities in the two players’ games.

Both are known for their offensive prowess. Instead, they have evolved into defensive lynchpins that lead the line at the end of the court.

Towns even went on to claim that Beverley was the Timberwolves’ soul. Despite playing together for just one season, Towns obviously was impressed and was respectful of the impact Beverley had on the team.