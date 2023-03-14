“Who’ll guard me?”: Blunt Shaquille O’Neal Reignites Fires by Disregarding LeBron James’ Heat vs 2001 Lakers

May 13, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) and center Shaquille O’Neal (left) warm up before game six of the eastern conference semifinals in the 2010 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is never the type of guy to stay quiet. With a big social media following and a reputation nationwide, anything he says will be echoed throughout media channels. But one place we have rarely seen coverage is on his social media.

A closer peek reveals that Shaq is regularly stoking the fires of NBA debates. Or in this case, reigniting ones that have anything to do with LeBron James.

While Shaq has been teammates with LeBron James in the past, he has never shied away from comparing himself to the King. In fact, if you ask ex-teammates, O’Neal on more than one occasion has claimed that he would have been the greatest.

And he wants to let the world know, erm, well in this case it is his Instagram following; but you get the gist!

“Who’ll guard me?”: Shaquille O’Neal is blunt in comparison and will take his Lakers over LeBron James’ Miami Heat

In his latest post on Instagram, Shaquille O’Neal is ready to pit his second threepeat team, the 2001 Lakers vs LeBron James 2013 Miami Heat squad.

With both teams going back-to-back, it is a matter of which one had the more authoritative victory. That is one for NBA fans to talk about.

But for O’Neal, it is more about staying relevant and reigniting old fires. What is he going to gain by stirring debate pots? Probably the crowd consensus? Well, we are pretty sure he is looking for his flowers.

Shaq wants to be called the most dominant ever

It is no surprise that he is actually referred to as the most dominant ever by many. And he wants that title to stay. Just like a king looking for his crown, Shaq is also looking for his.

“Who’ll guard me?”, is a question he asks regularly. And while we do think not a lot of players can guard him, there are a few in the last few decades that can throw up a worthy challenge.

We know Shaq now as an entertainer, a comic, and a wholesome citizen. Isn’t that enough?

Perhaps for an athlete whose ceiling was the greatest ever, it might never be. And so he will continue churning. We will continue bringing his message to light. After all, the most dominant ever deserves more recognition.

