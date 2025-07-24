“Whoop Dee Freaking Doo”: Shaquille O’Neal Frustrated With Allen Iverson’s 76ers Game 1 Win In 2001 Finals

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Shaquille O’Neal shakes hands with Allen Iverson as they are introduced at halftime of the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men’s Final Four after being inducted into the basketball hall of fame at NRG Stadium. | Credits- Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 2001 Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, powered by the peak duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. They tore through the Western Conference playoffs without losing a single game. It was a perfect 12-0 run that had everyone convinced the team was untouchable. Everyone except Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers, underdogs that season, handed the ’01 Lakers their first and only loss of the postseason. Shaq, arguably the best player in the NBA at the time, was recently reminded of that memorable Game 1 loss on The Big Podcast by co-host Adam Lefkoe.

Iverson lit the Lakers up for 48 points. He danced around defenders, knocked down tough shots, and famously stepped over Tyronn Lue after sealing the game in overtime. For a brief moment, the invincible Lakers looked vulnerable. Even with Shaq putting up 44 points and Kobe logging heavy minutes, they couldn’t stop AI.

The loss stung, and interrupted what could have been a flawless run. That’s the part that still gets to Shaq. He said, “Whoop dee freakin’ doo. One game…” The Diesel admitted that the loss still makes him mad. “I wanted to go 16-0,” Shaq added.

During an appearance on Shaq’s podcast last year, Iverson was also asked how he felt about taking the game from the Lakers. He said, “Man, they were juggernauts. The perfect two superstars, and then you got all of them guys around them that made them…the perfect puzzle.”

It was a difficult series for Shaq, at least in the beginning. The big fella always needed a little extra motivation, which often came from disliking the opposing team’s star player. But in this case, he had nothing but love for Iverson. That’s when Dikembe Mutombo made a comment that lit a fire under him.

Mutombo, the Defensive Player of the Year, claimed the 76ers didn’t need to double-team Shaq. “So now I’m pissed,” Shaq admitted. Fueled by that slight, he locked into beast mode and steamrolled the 76ers over the next four games, leading the Lakers to a dominant series win.

Still, none of it affected Shaq’s relationship with AI. The two have genuine admiration for each other and often speak glowingly in public.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Iverson said, “I love him so much. I don’t want to be up here crying and s**t, you know what I mean? I just love him. … [He’s a] big brother, a mentor, and just everything you’re supposed to be as a man.”

Years later, they’ve gone from being great friends to business partners, now running the basketball operations at Reebok together.