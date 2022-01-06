“Why are the Mavericks rolling out the red carpet for you, Durk Nowitzki?!”: Nets’ Steve Nash shows his disbelief as the franchise shows it’s respect during the legend’s jersey retirement

Nets head coach Steve Nash makes some witty comments about former teammate Dirk Nowitzki’s career during his jersey retirement

Dirk Nowitzki. An underappreciated legend.

Yes, Stephen Curry may have revolutionized the game with his shooting. But for big men, in many ways, it was Dirk Nowitzki’s shooting prowess which had the same effect.

On top of that, the man was more loyal than the potential of even some of the greatest guard dogs in human history, staying with the Mavericks through the good, the bad, and even the ugly. Heck, he even took a pay cut for the good of the franchise.

For all he has done, needless to say, the man deserves all the honors in the world. And we’d say that is unanimously agreed upon if a certain former teammate of the Mavericks legend hadn’t recently proven otherwise.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Steve Nash doesn’t know what the fuss around Dirk Nowitzki is all about, even during his jersey retirement by the Mavericks

For those that don’t know, Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki were actually teammates on the Dallas Mavericks between the years of 1998-2004. And if you’re wondering how the NBA ever let that happen, it was because this was before the future Nets head coach had broken out as a star himself.

Regardless, the two formed a very close-knit bond during their time together, on the same team. Which makes Stever Nash’s recent comments that much more blasphemously shocking. Peep the tweet below.

Steve Nash pokes fun at Dirk’s accomplishments on and off the court#41forever | @swish41 🐐 | @SteveNash pic.twitter.com/51xH5CKCd5 — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 6, 2022

And you’d think a friend would get it.

In all seriousness, this is obviously all fun and games between the two individuals. Honestly, it just makes us very happy that they can still exchange this banter.

The only way the moment would have been made better is if the two met up in person during this moment. But hey, since that didn’t happen, who knows?

We nominate Nash to do something to make up for it!

