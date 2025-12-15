“Why He’ll Never Leave”: Resurfaced Dwyane Wade–Giannis Antetokounmpo Interaction Has Fans Convinced Bucks Star Is Staying Put

It seems that every day, more news or rumours emerge regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks. The possible likelihood of Antetokounmpo having a new home appears to be at an all-time high. Of course, this isn’t what Bucks fans like to hear on a daily basis. However, the resurfacing of an interaction between Antetokounmpo and NBA legend Dwyane Wade has sparked optimism that the two-time NBA MVP won’t be leaving anytime soon.

Advertisement

Milwaukee has been Antetokounmpo’s second home. Greece remains his first true home, but Milwaukee is right behind. The city accepted him as a young 18-year-old who had never lived away from Greece. The city helped shape him into the man he is today.

The Bucks have never been a big market in the NBA. If the franchise wanted to compete for a championship, its path would be much more difficult than the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers or the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, smaller markets don’t have the allure that those teams do.

Giannis understood that reality but embraced the difficulties. He didn’t come from wealth. Everything that he has experienced in his life, he had to work for. He aspired to do the same in Milwaukee, which he achieved in 2021, leading the team to an NBA championship.

That remarkable title run solidified Antetokounmpo as one of the greatest players to ever play. Regardless, Antetokounmpo never let pride get the best of him. He has always remained respectful to those who paved the way before him.

Recently, a video resurfaced of Antetokounmpo giving flowers to Dwyane Wade during the 2023 All-Star Weekend. He gave Wade praise for one specific thing.

“I’m a huge fan of you,” Antetokounmpo said. “The day after we won the championship, I posted a picture of you on my story. A picture of you, Dirk [Nowitzki], Hakeem [Olajuwon] and Tim [Duncan]. You did it in Miami. You did it the right way.”

Wade was extremely humbled by Antetokounmpo’s praise. To clarify Antetokounmpo’s words, he was referring to Wade’s first championship with the Heat in 2006. The other two faced significant scrutiny due to the formation of the big three with LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

However, it’s important to focus on the last few words Antetokounmpo uttered, ‘You did it the right way’. Antetokounmpo has never been a player who believes in teaming up with others to chase a championship. That is why winning the title in 2021 meant so much to the nine-time All-Star. He earned his spot at the table alongside the likes of Wade and Nowitzki.

Fans aren’t stupid and certainly recognize this trait in Giannis. As a result, this video has provided reassurance to some that he won’t be leaving Milwaukee.

“That’s why he will never leave. I don’t know what else he has to do for people to understand that,” one user on X said.

It is great that Antetokounmpo is loyal to the Bucks. However, the team needs to be loyal to the star as well. If not, a decision will have to be made.

“There’s nothing wrong with loyalty at all. But teams have to meet star players halfway. Otherwise, you have to take your career into your own hands. LeBron showed you that,” another X user said.

Perhaps Antetokounmp has taken his career into his own hands. There is still plenty of time for the situation to unfold. For the time being, Antetokounmpo remains faithful to the city where he started his NBA career.