“Why is Blake Griffin going after Kendall Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian?!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ star playing a part in Kim’s skit on Saturday Night Live

NBA Twitter reacts as Nets’ star Blake Griffin plays a bachelor on Kim Kardashian’s bachelorette skit on Saturday Night Live

In this modern world, NBA stars are no less than celebrities. Social media and the internet have given the athletes such a nice platform and made them stars and celebrities. Last night, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live. There, she had a skit, where she had her own bachelorette, and played a woman named Rochelle.

Among the suitors she had lined up for her, one of them was her own sister, Kendall Jenner’s ex. Nets’ star Blake Griffin showed up and took part in the same. There were some scenes where there was visible chemistry between the former Slam Dunk champion and the Keeping up with the Kardashian’s star.

SNL’s Kim Kardashian Bachelorette sketch with… Chace Crawford

Tyler Cameron

Blake Griffin

Chris Rock

Jesse Williams

John Cena

and Amy Schumer …I would actually like a full reality show of this tbh. pic.twitter.com/NHZLzUPjvg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 10, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Blake Griffin and Kim Kardashian together

As expected, it did not take NBA fans too long to react to the episode, especially the skit. There were a lot of emotions, a lot of confusion, and but one single question resonated everywhere. Why is Kim Kardashian inviting Kendall Jenner’s ex to her bachelorette?

not blake griffin on snl playing a bachelor to kim k’s bachelorette when blake dated kendall… — B (@bridgegush) October 10, 2021

BLAKE GRIFFIN ON SNL WITH KIM KARDASHIAN?! — Courtside Clippers (@Courtside_Clips) October 10, 2021

Lol tf is Blake Griffin doing on Kim Kardashian’s SNL hosting? So random. Dude has a game tom too — Luisa Rubio (@NotLuisaRubio) October 10, 2021

NOT BLAKE GRIFFIN IN THE SAME SKIT AS KIM OMGGGGG — ♡ (@PhantumPrincess) October 10, 2021

Kim managed to get a lot of guest stars to appear on the show last night, and made it a fun night for the viewers.

.@KimKardashian is either walking away with an Emmy for SNL hosting or SNL casting her friends and bringing in Amy Schumer, Chase Crawford, Jesse Williams, Tyler Cameron, Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. — Rachel Roderman (@rachelroderman) October 10, 2021

Well, for now, it seems as the chemistry Blake and Kim shared was all for the cameras. However, it wouldn’t be too shocking if the two end up together, considering how the two are eligible bachelors.