“Stephen Curry will never be enough for her!”: NBA Twitter references Sonya Curry as Ayesha and the Warriors star share an adorable moment together at the Met Gala

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has a couple goals type moment with wife Ayesha Curry, during the Met Gala

Stephen Curry’s parents may be going through a huge fiasco at the moment. But, in true family man fashion, he hasn’t let that affect how he treats his own wife and kids.

The Golden State Warriors star has been pretty active on social media during the offseason and always seems to post pictures of his wife and kids, publicly, (and we presume) privately, announcing to them how much he loves them, at any chance he gets. And recently he showed us yet another example of exactly that.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry dreamily looks at Ayesha Curry during the Met Gala

For most in the NBA community, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are the perfect wholesome couple, despite everything that has happened. And well, we recently received yet another reason why that is.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Whoever you end up with in life, make sure they look at you like Steph looks at Ayesha 💯 (via @VogueRunway) pic.twitter.com/lkVi4qotDW — Overtime (@overtime) September 14, 2021

Of course, while we love it, that doesn’t exactly apply to everyone on NBA Twitter. Sure, there were some that shared our sentiments towards the couple. But there were many who… well, how about we just show you?

Just a Matter of Time Steph…… pic.twitter.com/EZAGvDH8X1 — KyngRenny (@KyngRen) September 14, 2021

Fellas remember you can look at your girl like this and she will still go on tv and say she feels like she don’t get enough male attention — jacari sparks (@sparks3k) September 14, 2021

The thing is, it won’t be enough for her. She proved that already — Wil Merritt (@Wil_da_beast_) September 14, 2021

Unfortunately Ayesha more worried about eyes on other other than steph… so this post is hype — BYAB_TheApex (@BTheapex) September 14, 2021

If the Currys (Curries?) do happen to be reading this, we hope you can ignore this negativity. At the end of the day, no matter what is happening in the background, all you really need to do is keep the ones you love close to you.

And as fans, we really hope to see the two keep each other close together for a very, very long time.

