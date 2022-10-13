Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Update on Star Guard as Grizzlies Prepare for Preseason Finale

Ja Morant has featured in all but one preseason game for the Grizzlies raising questions regarding his availability for their preseason finale.

Ja Morant has continued to fly high and catch bodies in preseason action. The all-action guard was thrown into action in all but one game and has averaged over 20 points per game.

Picking up where he left off from his MIP campaign, Ja appears to be riding a high. The Grizzlies have one of the youngest and most promising rosters and Ja is the poster boy for their success in talent identification.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies played an entertaining game against the Orlando Magic in their last preseason encounter. Next in line to conclude their preseason lineup is a match-up against another young team, the Detroit Pistons.

With a Playoff charge very much in the picture, rotation risks have arisen. Some key players might be rested, especially in light of the heavy minutes granted to them in recent games.

Is Ja Morant likely to sit out the final preseason game?

Ja Morant and some of the key players had seen a gradual increase in minutes in their preseason schedule. In the last game against the Magic, Morant featured for 32 minutes. Coach Taylor Jenkins had referred to it as a “dress rehearsal” heading into the season.

With no injury reported, it is likely that Jenkins tests out his deep rotation once again. There might be a reduction from the 32-minute mark, but Ja is likely to feature against the Pistons.

This would most likely pit Ja against this year’s #5 pick Jaden Ivey who had earned comparisons to Ja for his explosive guard game. That certainly promises to be a lip-smacking duel if both guards take the court.

If Ja keeps at it as he has so far in preseason, we could be in for some more highlight reel plays before the season starts.

Are the Grizzlies likely to replicate their success from 2021-22?

The Grizzlies were the surprise package of the league last time out. No one expected the young tykes to challenge for the top spot in the Western Conference. Their 56-26 record was good for the #2 seed in the West.

Their record was even more surprising considering how their talisman, Ja Morant, missed considerable stretches of play during the regular season. The Grizzlies had enviable depth and proved to be a team ready to challenge immediately.

However, with a few off-season moves, they appear to have lost some of their key veteran presences. De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson are no longer part of the rotation after moving away. This makes an already young team even younger. This could have some effect on their overall record.

A #2 seed in a stacked West seems tough to replicate. Especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined to start the season. However, we know better than to rule these Grizzlies out. This squad likes surprising and may very well impress again.

