“Will Zion Williamson Be an All-Star This Season?”: Shaquille O’Neal Poses Thought Invoking Question After Pelican Star’s 23-Point Season Debut

Zion Williamson made his season debut for the New Orleans Pelicans last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pelicans secured the win with a 111-104 scoreline, as Williamson brought his “A” game. Ending the night with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, Zion was unstoppable. This has led to Shaquille O’Neal posing an interesting question on his Instagram story.

Sharing a post, Shaq asked his 32,600,000 fans if they believe Zion will be an All-Star this season. Known for his injury proneness, the 6’6″ forward has missed a ton of games over the last four seasons. Nevertheless, his performance last night shows that he is still one of the top talents in the NBA. He even had two dunks back-to-back within a span of 15 seconds.

Despite sharing it on his IG story, Shaq hasn’t answered the question himself. Nevertheless, it is a thought-provoking question, the answer remains in the air. At the end of the day, anything is possible, especially considering Zion’s injury history. But if he remains healthy and continues to ball out the way he did last night, he could be an All-NBA player, not just an All-Star.

Zion Williamson is adopting LeBron James’ $1.5 million strategy in order to maintain his health

Heading into the off-season, getting healthy and fit was the primary goal for Zion Williamson. After a string of seasons on the bench due to injury, the former No.1 overall pick had enough. Focusing on getting back into game shape, Zion adopted the strategy of LeBron James. Famously known for his dedicated fitness routine, the King reportedly spends $1.5 million on his health.

This same dedication is what Willamson applied in the off-season as he looked to once again step onto the hardwood floor. By the time Media Day rolled around, Zion looked nothing like his former self. He looked fit as a fiddle, and when asked what he did over the summer, he made it clear that he was working on being “unguardable”.

Clearly, Zion has big plans for the 2023-2024 season. He is looking to remind the world just why he was selected with the No.1 overall pick, and after his first game back, it looks like he is on course to do just that.