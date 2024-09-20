With Michael Jordan Missing Trophy Room’s 8th Anniversary, Son Marcus Parties With Conor McGregor

Marcus Jordan’s retail boutique, Trophy Room, celebrated its 8th anniversary last night. The glamorous event in New York drew several celebrity figures, with Conor McGregor stealing the spotlight. However, Marcus’s father, Michael Jordan, remained absent from the party as he was attending the UEFA Champions League match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelona at the Stade Louis II.

His unexpected appearance at a soccer game surprised fans. After all, he doesn’t have a stake in either club. However, this move also raised a few eyebrows in the basketball community. Given Jordan‘s pivotal role in the success of the Trophy Room, fans questioned whether attending the soccer game was a valid reason for him to skip the celebratory party.

Michael Jordan is in attendance to watch Barcelona vs. Monaco in the Champions League! pic.twitter.com/jj752cpM5w — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 19, 2024

But what is the Trophy Room?

The Trophy Room draws inspiration from the trophy cabinet inside MJ’s residence. This has become a museum for Jordan’s friends, family, and fans. The boutique also collaborates with brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, and Upper Deck Authenticated to offer exclusive footwear, apparel, and memorabilia.

The store has become a part of Jordan’s legacy. Everyone thus expected him to be present in the festivities. Nevertheless, it didn’t seem like Marcus was missing his father throughout the night.

His post-party Instagram stories revealed how he was busy entertaining his guests. One video captured Marcus standing side-by-side with McGregor. They posed for a picture with closed fists before sharing a handshake. The former UFC Lightweight Champion even took a moment to showcase his gratitude for the invite.

Marcus Jordan on IG pic.twitter.com/U0k7kSzxpC — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) September 20, 2024

Marcus undoubtedly would have loved having his father by his side. More importantly, Jordan’s absence from the event highlighted the ongoing speculation about a potential rift between the two.

This tension reportedly began when Marcus started dating Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen. Although MJ has never publicly commented on their relationship, rumors of disagreements between father and son surfaced. It seems they have yet to reconcile their differences.