“Wonder if Anybody Cares”: Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Confesses Making it to Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite List Was Her Ultimate Goal

Recently, speaking on the Jennifer Hudson show, Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry talked about making it onto Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Favorite Things’ segment for 2023. The founder of the Sweet July brand revealed that she had been working for the longest time, wondering if ‘anybody cared.’

However, she was stunned into delight when she first found out about making it onto the list.

“As a business owner, that is like the ultimate goal, to make it on to Oprah’s Favorite Things list, like what? So, to work so hard on something for 3+ years and wonder if anybody cares, like I lost my mind,” she said.

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July got its Skin Day + Night Face Towel Set featured in the list, which has logically left the 34-year-old delighted. Curry claimed that, while featuring on the list, obviously brought forth positive financial results for the entire company, there were other benefits at play as well.

“I absolutely lost my mind and it has been a complete game changer for us, even in terms of team morale…We love Oprah,” she said, aptly concluding her point.

There is little doubt that Winfrey’s status and the kind of influence she commands can in a jiffy change the landscape of companies. The same appears to have happened with Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July brand. Hence, while Steph continues to make a name for himself in the NBA, his wife has also had huge success in her career and appears to be multi-talented.

Ayesha Curry celebrates her company featuring on Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things

Curry seemed proud of the journey and the kind of work she put in, to make Sweet July a success. The product in question is the Day + Night Face Towel set, which has been designed by the company in a bid to avoid makeup-stained towels.

The product’s inclusion in the list led to a 20% off coupon that Ayesha also shared on her official Instagram account. While Steph Curry is one of the biggest players of the generation, Ayesha is also equally talented.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is a chef, a restaurateur, a 2-time author and has also been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. She appears to have put in a lot of effort concerning Sweet July, which was very evident with the kind of reaction she came up with, during the recent interview.