“Won’t Be Out There Dunking”: Stephen Curry ‘Crushes Dreams,’ Reacts to 2025 All-Star Game at Chase Center, San Francisco

After a disappointing loss in Cleveland last night, the Warriors had multiple things to celebrate today. A win over the Pistons, their road record improving to 5-1, Chris Paul finding his shooting stroke, and the All-Star Weekend heading back to San Francisco, Bay Area. A few hours before Stephen Curry and co. took the floor against the Pistons, the NBA made it official with a press conference at Chase Center.

In a video posted by the NBA, Adam Silver was seen announcing the Chase Center as the venue for the 2025 All-Star Game.

While Stephen Curry and the others weren’t asked about the same before the game, Steph sat down with NBCS Warriors after the game and talked about the same. “When Vince won the Dunk contest, he was my dad’s teammate at that time,” remembered Steph, discussing the 2000 NBA All-Star Game at Oracle Arena.

Meanwhile, heading back into the present, Curry said,

“It should be amazing! I won’t be out there dunking, but I know somebody will. We’ll put on a show, and you might see me behind the three-point racks. That’d be fun too!”

While Steph rejecting the idea of being in a dunk contest might kill some troll dreams that fans might have, it’d be fun to see the 2x 3-Point Contest winner show up and defend home court.

Adam Silver shows confidence in Stephen Curry as a 2025 All-Star

Stephen Curry is 35 years old, and would be turning 36 before the season ends. However, he’s shown no signs of slowing down, and would certainly be a shoo-in for the 2024 All-Star Game. However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has a lot more faith.

Talking to Monte Poole after the announcement, Silver said, “He[Stephen Curry] helps make this[San Francisco] such a desirable basketball market. He’s not going anywhere for many years, he’s still in his prime! It’s amazing what Steph continues to do. He takes such good care of his body.”

After this, Silver said something that is almost a lock-in for all of us sitting at home.

“You and I [talking about Monte Poole and himself] have no doubt that he’s going to be out on the floor as an All-Star.”

To watch Stephen Curry light up the All-Star Game on his home court would be a spectacle for sure. February 2025 cannot come soon enough!