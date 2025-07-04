“You’re Cutting It Close Bro”: Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Keeps His Travel Schedule in Check With Her Blunt Warning

Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade smiles during a timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade was not only a busy man during his playing days, but he remains equally busy even after retiring from basketball. Still, the former Miami Heat star makes time for his 6-year-old daughter’s recital.

Not long ago, Wade was in France on a business trip, following which the 13-time NBA All-Star showed up in New York City for the Fanatics Fest and shot two shows in 36 hours. Wade then got on another flight over the weekend just so he wouldn’t disappoint his daughter Kaavia.

“I had a 6 o’clock flight on that Saturday morning to get back for the recital. The recital was at 11 o’clock. The plane was landing at 9 o’clock. So, my daughter, who is 6 years old… I sit down, and we are very close. At 6 years old, we communicate a lot,” the Olympic gold medalist explained on his podcast.

“And I am sitting down and telling her about my travel stuff. ‘Hey, I got to go to France. I got to go to New York’ and she’s like ‘When are you coming back?’ I am like, ‘I get back on Saturday at 9’. She was like, ‘And my recital is at 11?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ She was like … ‘You’re cutting it close, bro!‘” he exclaimed to his guests’ amusement.

Though it wasn’t easy, Wade did the right thing by not dismissing his daughter’s demand, no matter how trivial it might seem on paper.

“I remember when that 3 o’clock alarm went off in New York and I looked at that joint and I was like, ‘I am tired’. And then I thought better. I was like, ‘But I have to get to the recital,’” he said.

And how could he not? The 6-year-old had previously referred to him as her favorite friend.

Appearing on screen with her mother, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia had a sweet message for Wade. “Hi Daddy! I love you so much that you’re my favorite friend ever I ever met … and I also wanted to thank you and good luck. I love seeing you on TV and I love you so much,” she said.

In response, a visibly emotional Wade had asserted, “That’s my twin, right there.”

This wasn’t the first time the father-daughter duo had caught everybody’s attention. Little Kaavia loves to keep her daddy in check. She wants to know what he’s doing and why. She constantly asks him where he’s going and how long he will be gone.

So much so that sometimes, Wade has to stop being her favorite friend and be her father for a minute.

On an episode of House Rules, he had exclaimed, “I’m like, you are six! She feels that she’s supposed to get that answer… The things that my six-year-old daughter has asked me already, I don’t know what the future gon’ be like with me and her. Everything is on the table.”

Well, Wade has those rebellious teenage years to look forward to!