“Michael Jordan Couldn’t Do It by Himself”: Years After ‘Burying the Hatchet’, Dennis Rodman Highlighted Scottie Pippen’s Importance to MJ and the Bulls

Dennis Rodman was an integral part of the ‘Bad Boy’ Detroit Pistons squad that really tested Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls before they won their first NBA Championship. The Jordan-led Bulls had to move mountains to finally get past the Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, after suffering consecutive setbacks in the playoffs in the previous seasons. Overcoming the physically imposing Detroit side was not a walk in the park, and it definitely didn’t leave behind many sweet memories. Therefore, Dennis Rodman had to sit down with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen in the then Bulls GM Jerry Krause’s house to settle past disputes, before signing for Chicago in 1995.

Advertisement

Rodman joined the Bulls as a two-time NBA Champion and left the organization in 1999 as a five-time NBA Champion. He played a pivotal part in the Chicago side’s second three-peat as a strong rebounder and defender. However, the Worm recently thanked God for the pairing of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the core of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, underlining the importance of Pippen in the team.

Advertisement

Dennis Rodman underscored the importance of Scottie Pippen in the Bulls side

The Chicago Bulls traded Will Perdue to the San Antonio Spurs in 1995 to acquire Dennis Rodman in exchange. The Bulls had to bolster their frontcourt defense after the return of Michael Jordan to the squad. Chicago’s rebounding had also suffered since Horace Grant’s departure in the 1994 free agency.

However, Rodman’s integration into the team needed a lot of introspection and consideration, not only because of his infamous reputation as a disruptor but also due to his involvement with the Bulls’ #1 enemy, the ‘Bad Boys’. Bulls GM Jerry Krause ended up hosting a sit-down at his house to officially ‘bury the hatchet’ before starting afresh, where Rodman was asked to apologize to Scottie Pippen.

Pippen had apparently harbored some resentment against Rodman since the latter’s flagrant foul on him in Game 4 of 1991 ECF. The Rebound King agreed to apologize to Pippen then and there and the duo ended up hashing things out. Years later, Dennis Rodman would shower the six-time NBA Champion with his well-deserved flowers.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CucBpfIuGns/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

This clip from a Dennis Rodman interview recently resurfaced on Instagram, where the Rebound King could be seen adulating Scottie Pippen, “Thank God, Michael Jordan got Scottie Pippen, cause Michael [Jordan] couldn’t do it by himself. Michael’s scoring 40 points a game and Scottie came and just fill in the blank…I just think Scottie Pippen is probably one of the innovators of the power forward-point guard…I said bless Scottie Pippen, man. They[Jordan and Pippen] played well together-that’s probably the best combination I’ve ever seen.”

The Bulls’ trio didn’t have the best rapport outside the court

It’s no secret that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are not on the best of terms right now, especially after the release of Netflix’s The Last Dance. However, it seems like the Bulls Big Three were never really that close despite their seamless chemistry on the court.

Dennis Rodman once revealed that he never really had extensive conversations to bond with Jordan and Pippen. However, everyone understood their roles within the team and showed up to work when needed.