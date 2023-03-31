“You Ain’t Got no Brothers?”: Larry Bird Taunted Isiah Thomas’ Pistons For Guarding Him With White Guys

Detroit Pistons icon Isiah Thomas recently detailed a hysterical encounter he underwent during his playing days courtesy of three-time NBA champion Larry Bird.

Thomas was the protagonist of a Detroit Pistons side, that made their name through their unsportsmanlike conduct and reckless actions on the court. Thomas himself was a pivotal player for the Pistons and a thorn in the sides of their opposition.

On this date, 1983: An injury-ravaged Pistons team took on defending champs. The result was inevitable, but their two all-stars didn’t go down without a fight. Isiah Thomas’ speed gave the Lakers fits all night, and Bill Laimbeer welcomed Kareem to his mid-range torture chamber: pic.twitter.com/632vZHyNrd — Keith Black Trudeau (@Charlottean28) January 2, 2022

He would instigate fights and adapt to trash-talking to get the better of his opponents. In tandem, the point guard would find success through his actions.

Detroit has three NBA championships to its name, with a couple of them coming under the watch of Thomas and the Bad Boy Pistons. Thomas recently recounted an instance between Larry Bird and himself regarding the latter’s trash-talking ability and confidence.

As the saying goes, it takes one to know one.

Pistons guard highlighted when Birdman was offended that ‘White’ players defending him

Isaiah Thomas was recently brought on as a guest on the celebrated podcast, ‘All the Smoke’. Alongside Matt Barns and Stephen Jackson, the trio delved into all things basketball.

As they approached the conclusion of their episode, Thomas disclosed a comical story about Larry Bird. The 12-time NBA All-Star divulged how Bird was offended that Thomas didn’t have any black teammates defending him.

Thomas said:

“…And he said ‘Who guarding me?’…And I said, we got Kelly, Lamb (Laimbeer), I got Benson…He’s like ‘You ain’t got no brothers?’ He’s like you disrespecting me…He said, ‘Ay man, you can’t put no white dude on me, that is straight disrespect.”

Thomas continued:

“So check this out, the next year, we come back, I said I got somebody for your a** right. He said ‘Who you got?’..I said, Rodman.”

Bird’s comments are conspicuous. Nonetheless, for the unaware, black athletes are renowned for their athletic prowess, with the NBA’s entire history being an attestation to that.

Especially when it comes to the sport of basketball. Their finesse, technical ability and athleticism have rendered them incomparable to any white male athletes within the sport. With Bird being an exception at the time of course.

Larry Bird vs. Isiah Thomas: An underrated encounter

The Boston Celtics forward and Pistons guard were the apex players of their time. The duo were held in esteem regard due to their ability to commandeer a team to success.

With Bird at the helm, the Celtics attained six NBA Finals appearances, winning three of them. Thomas on the other hand, was conducive to the Detroit Pistons clinching two NBA titles. Successively mind you.

The anxiously anticipated moment during their tenures in the league, however, was when the two stars clashed. In games against Thomas and the Pistons, Bird averaged 26.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 41 games.

Thomas, in contrast, was a prodigiously productive player himself. Zeke averaged 22.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 41 games. One can only imagine how the battles would transpire in today’s game. Alas, we shall never know!