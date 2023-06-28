“You and Yao Ming Are Two Stupid-Looking Motherf**kers!”: Winning $1000 Against Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart Once Roasted 7ft 1″ Lakers Legend

Comedian-actor Kevin Hart has long been known to be friends with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Hart is as one of the funniest men in the world and shares a candid relationship with the former Laker. Over the years, the two have been involved in some hilarious banter, including the time when they made fun of each other’s physical stature. Hart hilariously explained that the 7’1″ O’Neal and Yao Ming were two “stupid-looking mother**kers” who had no right to insult someone else’s height.

What’s more, O’Neal once made Kevin Hart’s son Kenzo cry during a video call. Shaq had claimed that his smile had the ability to “uplift spirits,” with Kevin Hart betting him $1000, claiming that Kenzo would end up in tears if he saw Shaq. That proved to be true, although O’Neal never ended up paying the money.

Shaquille O’Neal was once mocked by Kevin Hart with Yap Ming caught in the crossfire

O’Neal and Hart have made innumerable jokes about each other’s size, in the past. They have appeared alongside each other at a number of TNT shows over the years, and are also close friends.

During this particular interaction, Shaq was the one who started with the jokes, leading to Hart questioning why the big man always attacked his height. In response, Shaq claimed that this was because “Hart” was a little man.

This resulted in the two claiming that there was nobody else of their size anyway. Hart eventually made the following comment, leading to O’Neal bursting out in laughter:

“It’s you and Yao Ming and y’all are two stupid-looking motherf**kers. Two big dumb giants. Just two n****s that can never get the size shoe for them.”

Needless to say, the interaction proved that the two are close friends and enjoy roasting each other over their physical attributes.

O’Neal once brandished Kevin Hart the “prison experience”

Over recent years, Shaquille O’Neal and Hart have actively engaged in multiple hilarious incidents. This includes the time when Shaq brandished a “prison experience” to Kevin Hart.

O’Neal ended up pushing Hart down on the hood of a car and hilariously explained to him that this was what would happen to his “little a**” if he ever had to go to prison. As the video suggests, O’Neal went a step too far and actually did the act in a public place.

Regardless, the two are close friends and often end up cracking jokes about each other. This was also true when O’Neal joked that Hart’s 2020 release “Die Hart,” was a short story, on TNT. The comment led to the comedian breaking out into laughter, which was perhaps due to the unsuspecting tone in which Shaq made the joke.