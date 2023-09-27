“You are a Laker Fan”: Skip Bayless Shames NFL Legend For Choosing LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant on His All-Time List

NFL legend and Super Bowl XXVIII champion Keyshawn Johnson recently appeared on the Undisputed, alongside Skip Bayless. Confessing to be a lifetime LA Lakers fan, Skip Bayless ended up asking him a question about the NBA GOATs. Asked to rank the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, Johnson ended up choosing LeBron over Kobe. This brought some quick and obvious disgust in Bayless, who questioned his loyalty to the LA Lakers. Bayless’ innocent question quickly ended up becoming yet another opportunity for him to criticize the King.

Bayless has been a vocal LeBron criticizer for years. He has often ranted against James’ inability to deliver when his team needs him the most. The Undisputed journalist was left stunned when Keyshawn chose LeBron over Kobe, and claimed that his opinion was “blasphemous.”

Skip Bayless rants against Keyshawn Johnson’s take on LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Bayless seemed determined to get Keyshawn’s opinion on his NBA GOATs. While the discussion started off with a simple question, it was clear that Bayless was pushing Kobe over LeBron:

“Rank these three players. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James. I want you to rank them 1 to 3. Who is the best player? Who is the best of those 3?

The moment he heard that Johnson had put LeBron second over Kobe, he seemed to lose his calm. Bayless claimed that it was blasphemy for a Lakers fan to consider LeBron to be better than Kobe:

“He is 2 over Kobe? You are a Lakers fan and you just said LeBron over Kobe Bryant? What? That is blasphemy.”

Johnson, however, explained that his ranking did not mean anything. Instead, he enjoyed all the great players including some past legends such as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and did not believe in ranking the best players of all time.

Skip has been a vocal LeBron James criticizer for years

There is little doubt that Skip Bayless does not rate LeBron James highly. Over the years, his opinion of the King has been apparent a number of times.

Bayless has often been described as the harshest LeBron critic out there for years. He regularly questions his ability to come clutch and deliver when his teams need him the most. Bayless’s rants have been accompanied by silence whenever the now 38-year-old has done something praiseworthy.

LeBron himself has aired his opinions in the past, claiming that Bayless was simply a sworn hater he could not care less about. Back in 2015, even Shannon Sharpe confessed that Bayless indeed hated LeBron James, which was the biggest reason behind his constant criticism of the Lakers’ ace.