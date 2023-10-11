“You are Petty”: Disgruntled With Damian Lillard Confessing His Desire to Represent Miami, Skip Bayless Questions the Timing of Bucks Star’s Statement

Damian Lillard’s recent blockbuster trade to the Milwaukee Bucks has become the hottest topic of this NBA offseason. However, his recent statement questioning the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of his trade has created some serious unrest within the NBA community. Dame made it clear that it was no secret that he wanted to go to the Miami Heat, during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

These comments came in right after Lillard was announced to be paired alongside Giannis Antetokoumpo on the Bucks. These comments haven’t seemed to sit right with the Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless. In a recent segment of the Undisputed, Bayless shot a scathing remark at Lillard for his recent comments. Calling Dame ‘petty’, Skip Bayless didn’t fail to school Lillard on loyalty for his new team.

Skip Bayless rips Damian Lillard for his controversial comments about wanting to go to the Miami Heat

Although the Bucks trade has been praised by many, Damian Lillard recently clarified that he wanted to go to the Miami Heat instead. In a recent press conference with the media, Dame explicitly voiced his wishes and discussed Portland handling his trade.

It seems Lillard was disappointed with the way things turned out. However, it seems like everything did fall into place as he gets to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here is what Dame had to say about his trade on SiriusXM NBA Radio, as seen in the tweet below.

“I don’t think it was a secret that Miami is where I wanted to go when I asked for a trade. When this conversation started, it was like ‘We’re not going to be able to build this team out. We’ll help you get to where you want to go’. And that was where I wanted to go”

Surely, explicitly talking about his desire to go to the Heat right after being traded to the Bucks was never going to sit right. And sure enough, FOX analyst Skip Bayless wasn’t having it with Damian Lillard’s ‘pettiness.’ Launching scathing criticism of Lillard, Bayless said:

“You say everybody knew you wanted to got to Miami, we did know for sure. It got reported but you never said that until now. Why would you say it now in hindsight? Where is the win in that statement? It gets you where? You obviously hold some sort of bitterness or grudge with Portland, just keep it to yourself. You got out, you got what you wanted, you didn’t go to your preffered destination, you just went to the guy that a lot of people think is the best player in the whole league. And he badly wanted you. He was upfront on the record ‘I need him!’ What is the issue? What’s the problem? Why should you pick at Portland? It’s petty! you’re petty! It’s beneath you.”

Skip Bayless offered Damian Lillard some seemingly valuable lessons to maintain loyalty to his newly traded team. While not everything is clear about the trade deal negotiations between Miami and Portland, it is evident that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted teammates of Lillard’s caliber on the Bucks. With Dame’s addition, Milwaukee now arguably tops the odds for winning the championship in 2024.

Damian Lillard’s statement could impact his relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

The heated comments from Damian Lillard regarding his trade to Milwaukee could escalate further within the Bucks’s roster. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is excited to pair up with Dame, his disinterest and clear regret of not landing up on the Miami Heat could deter the team’s chemistry. Furthermore, as the Bucks emerged as the favorites in the East, it could further deter their chances in the long run.

Skip Bayless’ comments become even more relevant in this particular scenario. He is trying to call out a disgruntled Lillard, who seemed quite happy and content with his trade just a few days back. Perhaps, even after getting out of Portland, Lillard might have had some bad blood left with the Blazers, which he wanted to clear out during the press meet.