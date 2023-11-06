“Just His First Time Seeing Russell Westbrook”: Terance Mann Doubles Down on Defending Himself for Looking ‘Uninterested’ in James Harden

A few days ago, James Harden became an official member of the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Clips fans and NBA fans weren’t happy with the reactions that Harden’s arrival prompted in the team’s locker room. In particular, Terance Mann has been called out for looking rather peeved during Harden’s first appearance in front of his new teammates.

Many believe that Mann, along with a few other Clippers players, aren’t happy with the Beard’s arrival in LA. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. As Mann explained on his YouTube channel, the video that has now gone viral was actually Harden’s first time meeting Russell Westbrook in LA, but not his first entry in the locker room.

The reality of the situation is that the 2018 MVP had actually visited the locker room much earlier. He met the rest of the Clippers roster, who all greeted him fondly. What was seen in the video was just his reaction to seeing Russ. “To explain what really happened, He had already came into the locker room. We had greeted him and stuff. That was just his first time seeing Russ,” said Mann.

He later went on to explain that he is good friends with Harden and has always looked up to him. A repetition of what he has been saying in the past few days. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the team functions now that Harden is on the roster.

Terance Mann has already defended himself once for his reaction to James Harden

This isn’t the first time Terance Mann has tried to defend his “uninterested” expression during James Harden and Russell Westbrook’s first meeting. The moment the video went viral, Mann was already on Instagram calling out the media for “having a field day”.

But putting that aside, what does the future hold for him and the Clippers now that Harden is on the roster? Well, there are rumors flying that suggest that the Beard could be coming off the bench. Kind of like what Harden’s former Rockets teammate Chris Paul is doing with the Golden State Warriors. Although, there are those who don’t believe it will work, like Patrick Beverley.

No matter how you look at it, this isn’t a bad problem to have for the Clippers. It’s a testament to the depth they have on the roster. Hopefully, they can make use of it and make a good run, perhaps even all the way to an NBA Championship.